Owners reveal plans as hospitality sector reopens for business

by LAUREN CODLING

LEADING hoteliers have revealed safety measures being put into place in their establishments, as the hospitality industry prepares to reopen this weekend following the ease of lockdown measures.

The sector is set to open up across England on Saturday (4), after the government announced the UK’s coronavirus alert level had reduced to three.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons last week that people would be free ‘to stay overnight in self-contained accommodation’, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, caravan parks and camp sites, from Saturday.

However, Johnson warned that shared facilities must be cleaned properly, and that people should continue to practise social distancing where possible.

Hotelier Koolesh Shah, founder and owner of London Town Group, has stressed the measures his properties would be taking to ensure the safety of guests. Speaking to Eastern Eye last week, he said visitors could expect to see face masks, plexiglass dividers at check-in and reminders to maintain social distancing.

“It’s an expectation that we think of as the baseline,” the businessman said.

Ravi Ruparelia, owner of The Manor Elstree and Hunton Park hotels in Hertfordshire, which are managed by Countrywide Hotels, has also reassured guests that appropriate safety measures have been put in place.

According to Ruparelia, his establishments have remained open throughout the lockdown period looking after NHS and key workers. “We were able to do all of this as we already put into place all the recommendations from the government and Public Health England (PHE) that protect our customers and team members during the lockdown period,” Ruparelia told Eastern Eye.

These include social distancing measures, appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff, enhanced cleaning practices and Covid-19 training for all employees. All team members also have access to Covid-19 testing, as part of the government key worker initiative for testing.

However, as hotels reopen, owners are keen to ensure guests have an enjoyable experience despite restrictions. For instance, Ruparelia’s team have organised a new outdoor pop up Shisha bar at their Manor Elstree establishment. This is part of a campaign to restart the hospitality industry by implementing ‘al fresco’ dining spaces while adhering to social distancing.

Shah noted guests would still be “greeted with the same familiar faces across our properties”. “Our dedicated employees are what makes London Town Group and we look forward to serving our guests,” he said.

Following the relaxation of international travel and quarantine restrictions, Shah believes the industry will “bounce back”. “(I think it will) lead to a strong recovery in London and a gradual recovery in the regions as well as an uplift in investment volumes nationally,” Shah said.

He added: “We do however feel the recovery is very much dependent on domestic demand, particularly for the regions.”

Meanwhile, Ruparelia said he was looking forward to welcoming guests back to his establishments. “Whether it’s to enjoy a relaxing break away, to meet family and friends over drinks or a meal, or to bring people back to celebrate special occasions again,” he said. “Our doors are open and we look forward to seeing you soon.”