Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

OpenAI’s Sora hits 1 million downloads and could change how we create online content

Text-to-video app surges in popularity but raises copyright and ethical concerns

OpenAI

Sora has topped the Apple App Store charts

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • OpenAI’s Sora app reaches over one million downloads in less than five days, surpassing ChatGPT’s launch pace.
  • The app generates short realistic videos from text prompts and is currently invite-only in North America.
  • Experts suggest Sora could redefine digital content creation, making video generation and sharing as easy as posting on social media.
  • Critics have raised concerns over copyright, depiction of deceased celebrities, and rights of content creators.

Rapid growth for Sora

OpenAI’s text-to-video app Sora has been downloaded more than one million times in under five days, surpassing ChatGPT’s launch pace. The app, currently available by invite only in North America, allows users to generate ten-second hyperrealistic videos from simple text prompts.

Sora has topped the Apple App Store charts in the US and enables users to post videos directly to social media, resulting in a surge of user-generated content across feeds. Its ease of use and realistic output have led experts to suggest that the app could redefine digital content creation, making video generation and sharing as simple as posting text or images online.

Controversy over content and copyright

Despite its rapid success, Sora has drawn criticism over its handling of copyrighted material and the depiction of recently deceased public figures. Some AI-generated videos have featured celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin Williams, recently requested users stop generating videos of her late father.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Axios that the company supports “strong free speech interests” in depicting historical figures, but for public figures who were recently deceased, authorised individuals may request that their likeness not be used.

The app has also produced videos featuring characters from films, television, and video games. A viral example showed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman interacting with Pokémon characters, prompting questions about potential copyright infringement. Several AI firms, including OpenAI, are already involved in legal disputes over training data and creative works.

OpenAI responds and adapts

CEO Sam Altman has stated that the company is adapting its approach based on user feedback and rights-holder concerns. Plans include giving creators more control over character generation and exploring revenue-sharing models.

OpenAI maintains that Sora videos could be considered a form of “interactive fan fiction,” but it remains unclear whether rights holders will accept this classification or take legal action.

The app’s combination of instant video generation and social sharing highlights its potential to reshape the internet, making professional-looking videos accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

controversyopenaisocial mediasora appchatgpt

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Battlefield 6

Early signs are encouraging

Getty Images

Battlefield 6 aims to rival Call of Duty, but is EA taking its biggest risk yet?

Highlights:

  • EA bets big on Battlefield 6 after the lukewarm response to its previous release
  • Four studios across three countries collaborate to bring the new game to life
  • Developers promise a return to single-player campaigns and community-focused design
  • Early buzz is strong, but questions remain over the game’s long-term success

A new battle begins

Electronic Arts (EA) is preparing for what could be its most ambitious gaming launch in years. Battlefield 6, the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise, arrives with huge expectations and an even bigger budget.

The series has long been viewed as a grittier, more tactical counterpart to Call of Duty, yet it has never quite managed to match its rival’s dominance in sales or player numbers. This time, though, EA hopes things will be different.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us