One arrested, search on for two more suspects in Birmingham homophobic attack

Ishaaq Ayaz and Sohail Khan. Photo by West Midlands Police

By: Pooja Shrivastava

WEST MIDLANDS police on Sunday (22) said it has arrested one man out of three suspects in connection with a violent homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village last week in which two men suffered serious injuries when they were attacked with bottles while being subjected to homophobic abuse.

After the police issued an appeal of information, a 31-year-old man, named Mohsin Mahmood, handed himself into one of the police stations. Search is still on for Birmingham men Sohail Khan (24) and 21-year-old Ishaaq Ayaz.

Police reportedly suspect that these men were involved in an assault in Bromsgrove Street last week that left one man unconscious and another with nasty cuts.

The victims – both in their 30s – were attacked with bottles having earlier been subjected to homophobic abuse shouted from a passing car.

Sergeant Marc Petford from Force CID said: “We’ve had a good response to our appeal and I’m grateful for people sharing it far and wide. This was a brutal attack and we need to find the people responsible.

“One man has been arrested following our appeal and I would encourage the other two to follow suit and also come and speak to us.”