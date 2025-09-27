Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Omar Hassan’s 'Origins: The Roots We Stand On' captures untold stories of migration and pride

Aims to challenge negative portrayals of immigrant communities

Omar Hassan art

The book traces his mother’s journey from a small village near Jalandhar in Punjab

Tariq
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Memoir traces a mother’s journey from rural Punjab to post-war Britain
  • Blends personal history with wider South Asian migration narratives
  • Aims to challenge negative portrayals of immigrant communities

A family story that became a book

Origins: The Roots We Stand On, published in 2025 under the pseudonym Omar Hassan, began with a deeply personal request. In 2016, as her health declined, the author’s mother asked him to give a lecture about her life during a large family reunion. That presentation, first delivered through PowerPoint slides to a hundred relatives, became the foundation for a manuscript that evolved into a published memoir.

The book grew from family notes and stories meant for children, who were enthralled by the characters and history, into a wider project that sought to preserve a legacy. “It slowly dawned on us all that with that small, unusual and apparently innocent request my mum had managed to cement in us all a deeper appreciation for our origins and respect for our family’s struggle,” Omar writes.

From Punjab to post-war England

The book traces his mother’s journey from a small village near Jalandhar in Punjab, then part of British India, through Pakistan and finally to Britain in the 1960s. She had never travelled before her marriage, and found herself in the grey industrial landscape of post-war England, unable to speak the language and cut off from her roots.

Her experience reflected a broader migration wave. These were not refugees, Omar stresses, but workers invited under Britain’s post-war plan to rebuild key industries. “They were, in fact, invited guests – part of a plan to rebuild a Britain battered by World War II.”

Building a life and legacy

For Omar’s parents, education and work were central milestones. His father earned a PhD, a defining achievement, while his mother eventually returned to teaching, which she had loved in Pakistan. Family milestones, such as their first holiday abroad, often combined necessity with ingenuity, and became part of the shared memory that fills the book.

Blending memory and history

Origins draws on oral history through countless conversations, supported by archival research including immigration records, newspapers and maps. One unexpected treasure came from a school project where Omar’s niece asked her grandparents detailed questions about their early lives. Their written answers later became invaluable, offering insights that might otherwise have been lost.

Omar Hassan art Omar notes that these stories are not just about struggle, but also about humour and warmthTariq

Giving voice to women’s stories

While many accounts of migration focus on men’s work, Origins highlights the overlooked experiences of women who came through arranged marriages. Often isolated, they became the architects of their families’ futures, raising children, enduring hardship and creating stability. Omar notes that these stories are not just about struggle, but also about humour and warmth.

Writing, publishing and what’s next

The writing process took shape slowly, shaped by emotion and reflection, before Omar and his sisters completed the manuscript and self-published on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Wider distribution through independent bookshops is being explored, and a follow-up book is planned on the second generation’s experience.

Pride in immigrant communities

At its core, Origins seeks to highlight dignity in everyday sacrifice. “Pride doesn’t always look like loud success or headline-making stories,” Omar writes. “Sometimes it looks like mothers ironing uniforms late into the night, fathers working weekends to send money home, families crowding into small spaces so their children could have bigger lives.”

In turbulent times, he hopes the book can counter negative media portrayals of immigrants by affirming their struggles and celebrating their contributions. “Yes we would be delighted to answer any questions you have. I hope in these turbulent times we could specifically have the opportunity to highlight pride that immigrant communities should feel, contrary to the often negative depictions of current mainstream media.”

Origins: The Roots We Stand On is available now on Amazon.

britainpunjabwomens storiesmigration

Related News

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK
Film

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

The Aamir Khan Effect: Transformations That Stun and Inspire
Film

Aamir Khan effect: Whiskers, wigs and big wow moments

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

More For You

Arundhati Roy
UN human rights office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy
AFP via Getty Images

Arundhati Roy’s memoir on growing up in mother’s shadow

ARUNDHATI ROY’S forthcoming memoir, Mother Mary Comes To Me, is about the author’s close but fraught relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, whose death in 2022 her daughter has likened to “being hit by a truck”.

Mary Roy, who insisted her children call her “Mrs Roy” in school, belonged to the Syrian Christian community. She does not seem a very nice person.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Hobbit first edition auction

A rare first edition of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit

Auctioneum

Rare first edition of JRR Tolkien’s 'The Hobbit' fetches £43,000 at UK auction

Highlights:

  • First edition of The Hobbit sold for £43,000 by Auctioneum in Bristol.
  • Only 1,500 copies were printed in 1937; few hundred believed to survive.
  • Book was found during a routine house clearance without a dust jacket.
  • Bound in light green cloth, it features original black-and-white illustrations by Tolkien.
  • Copy once belonged to the family library of Oxford botanist Hubert Priestley.


A rare first edition of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit has sold for £43,000 at auction after being discovered during a house clearance in Bristol. The copy, uncovered by Auctioneum, was part of the original 1937 print run of 1,500 copies and is considered “unimaginably rare”, with only a few hundred believed to still exist.

The book was bought by a private collector based in the UK. Auctioneum, which handled the sale, noted that bidding came from across the globe, pushing the final sale price to more than four times the original estimate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mental illness lies at heart of Reeta Chakrabarti's debut novel

Reeta Chakrabarti with her ACTA trophy for Best Presenter

Mental illness lies at heart of Reeta Chakrabarti's debut novel

REETA CHAKRABARTI is wonderfully eloquent when talking to Eastern Eye about her debut novel, Finding Belle, which she says has been “inspired” by Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre “rather than a retelling of the classic published in 1847”.

To most people in Britain – and indeed across the world – Reeta is the calm, authoritative, reassuring presence on the BBC, which she joined in 1994. Indeed, in March this year she was named “Best Presenter” in Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards (ACTA). After speaking to Eastern Eye last Tuesday (15), she headed back to Broadcasting House to front the BBC’s flagship News at Ten as chief presenter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Raynor Winn

The controversy, now widely referred to as The Salt Path scandal

Getty Images

Raynor Winn calls Salt Path scandal claims 'highly misleading' amid backlash

Highlights

  • The Salt Path author Raynor Winn calls media claims “highly misleading”
  • Allegations published in The Observer raise doubts about key memoir details
  • PSPA charity ends relationship with Winn and her husband Moth
  • Winn pulls out of Saltlines tour but is still scheduled for literary events

Author rejects claims as legal advice sought

Raynor Winn, the author of the best-selling memoir The Salt Path, has strongly denied accusations that parts of her book are fabricated, describing recent media coverage as “highly misleading” and confirming that she and her husband are taking legal advice.

The controversy, now widely referred to as The Salt Path scandal, follows an Observer report that disputes aspects of the memoir’s central narrative, including the timeline and medical diagnosis that prompted the journey at the heart of the book.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jasbinder Bilan

Jasbinder Bilan

Jasbinder Bilan’s journey of heart and heritage: From Himalayan tales to global acclaim

When Jasbinder Bilan first paused her teaching career to pursue a creative writing degree, she had no idea it would lead to a life-changing breakthrough. What began as a leap of faith became a journey filled with hope, rejection and ultimately triumph. Inspired by her beloved grandmother and her Indian roots, Bilan poured her soul into her debut manuscript Song of the Mountain. Though the publishing world was not immediately ready for her story, perseverance paid off when she won the 2016 Times Chicken House Prize, launching her celebrated writing career. Now, following the success of her Costa Award-winning Asha and the Spirit Bird, Bilan returns with a powerful new historical adventure, Naeli and the Secret Song. In this exclusive interview, she speaks about the emotional inspiration behind the book, her love for young readers and the importance of believing in your voice — no matter how long it takes to be heard.

What first connected you to writing?
It was stories more than writing that were my first love. My grandmother, Majee, was the storyteller in our house and it was those bonding moments that sparked my love for creating my own stories. She told me lots of Indian folk tales at bedtime, but she also shared stories of our life in India on the farm near the foothills of the Himalaya. So, I grew up feeling connected to a place that I then filled with my imagination. As a little girl I loved drawing and writing, and always wanted to be a writer, but it took me a long time to make that dream come true.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us