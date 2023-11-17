Oliver Kahn opens academy in India to ‘transform’ football education

This country requires the right football education, a disciplined curriculum, and world-class facilities to develop the game,” he said

Oliver Kahn (left) with Kalyan Chaubey

By: Eastern Eye

GERMAN goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn has launched his academy in India, aiming to “transform the landscape of football education” and development in the country.

He has entered into a partnership with Pro 10 in Maharashtra. The Oliver Kahn Academy aims to become the hub for complete football education that would focus on grooming players along with wellrounded athletes.

It has plans to establish academies across the country, in collaboration with football clubs, sports academies and educational institutions.

Besides, goalkeeper academies will also be established in various parts of India.

Kahn believes that the country has a wealth of untapped talent. “India is a country with great potential in football. This country requires the right football education, a disciplined curriculum, and world-class facilities to develop the game,” he said in a statement.

“Our goal is to make India a betterplaying nation, and I am confident that this country has the potential to flourish on the global football stage,” he added.

Earlier, last Tuesday (7), All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey welcomed Kahn on his arrival to India.

“Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr @OliverKahn to India,” he said on X. “In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of a Goalkeeping Academy.”

Kahn’s last visit to India was in 2008 when he played his farewell game for Bayern Munich against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, which the German club won 3-0.