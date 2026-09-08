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'Ocarina of Time' remake gets a release date, and a feature that lets you hum the songs yourself

Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 remake during a dedicated Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary presentation, showing gameplay for the first time since the project was announced in June

'Ocarina of Time' remake gets a release date, and a feature that lets you hum the songs yourself

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

X/@NintendoUK
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Nintendo has confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2 will launch on 5 November, with first gameplay shown during a 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct.
  • Series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrated a new feature that uses the Switch 2's built-in microphone, letting players hum or play one of Link's ocarina melodies aloud for the character to perform in-game.
  • It's the second time the 1998 original has been remade, following an earlier 3D remake for Nintendo 3DS in 2011.

Nintendo confirmed a release date for its remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time during a dedicated 40th anniversary presentation, ending months of speculation since the project was first announced in June without any gameplay attached. The remake arrives on Switch 2 on 5 November.

What's actually changed in the remake?

According to Nintendo, the visuals have been completely overhauled, cutscenes are now fully voiced, character dialogue has been expanded, and the score has been rerecorded with a symphonic orchestra rather than the original's synthesised soundtrack. Camera and movement controls have also been reworked for a modern audience, addressing one of the more common complaints about revisiting the 1998 original today. A new quest log has been added to the menu, tracking objectives and progress, a direct response to a game that was famously vague about where players were supposed to go next.

From what's been shown so far, Nintendo appears to be treating this as a faithful remake rather than a reimagining, keeping the structure of the original 1998 adventure intact rather than altering it.

What's the ocarina-humming feature actually about?

A genuinely new piece of functionality built specifically around the Switch 2's hardware. Players will be able to hum or play one of Link's learned ocarina melodies within range of the console's built-in microphone, and the game will recognise the tune and have Link perform it automatically. It's a small addition, but it's the kind of detail that only makes sense on this specific console, rather than a straightforward visual upgrade applied to older mechanics.

Ocarina of Time remake, confirmed details
Release date5 November 2026
PlatformNintendo Switch 2
VisualsFully overhauled
CutscenesFully voiced, expanded dialogue
MusicRerecorded with symphonic orchestra
New featureMicrophone-based ocarina song recognition
Previous remakeNintendo 3DS, 2011

Why remake a game that's already been remade once?

Because Ocarina of Time's reputation has only grown since its original 1998 release, and its first remake is now itself 15 years old, running on hardware two generations behind the Switch 2. Widely regarded as one of the most influential video games ever made, credited with popularising conventions like context-sensitive targeting that entire genres later adopted, the game has never actually had a version built for Nintendo's current console generation. That gap is what this remake is closing.

What else came out of the same presentation?

Series producer Eiji Aonuma also confirmed a Legend of Zelda live-action film is in development, alongside a run of concerts and events planned to continue into 2027 as part of the franchise's 40th anniversary celebrations. Full details on both were limited, with Nintendo indicating more information would follow closer to each announcement.
ocarina of time remake release dateocarina of time switch 2ocarina of time remake november 5ocarina of time humming featureocarina of time switch 2 release dateocarina of time remake
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