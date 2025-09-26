Skip to content
Families speak out after nursery worker abused 21 babies in southwest London

They have described the “horrifying” experience of seeing CCTV footage

Roksana Lecka

Incidents included kicking a young boy in the face

Metropolitan Police
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Nursery worker Roksana Lecka abused 21 babies across two nurseries
  • Abuse included kicking, pinching, and scratching children
  • Parents report lasting trauma and increased caution with childcare

Abuse uncovered through CCTV

Families of 21 babies in southwest London have described the “horrifying” experience of seeing CCTV footage showing their children being abused. The perpetrator, 22-year-old nursery worker Roksana Lecka, was employed at Riverside Nursery in Twickenham and Little Munchkins in Hounslow.

Incidents included kicking a young boy in the face, pinching children repeatedly, pushing babies headfirst over cots, and covering toddlers’ mouths when they cried. Several children were left with bruises and scratches, causing parents long-term concern.

Negligence and substance use

Investigations revealed that Lecka smoked cannabis before shifts and vaped near young children. Parents reported her showing “total disregard” for the safety of the children under her care. The abuse took place between October 2023 and June 2024.

Detectives discovered the pattern of abuse after she was sent home from Riverside Nursery for pinching children and appearing “flustered.” Subsequent CCTV review revealed the full scale of the assaults.

Impact on families

Parents described the trauma of watching their children suffer and the ongoing effects on their wellbeing. Several children experienced sleep problems and separation anxiety, while parents reported feeling mistrustful of childcare services.

One mother said:
“I cannot get over how an adult could have done that to a child. My biggest worry is that my son will think that’s something adults do to children. It will live with me forever knowing that my son and 20 other children had to go through this.”

The closure of Riverside Nursery forced parents to find alternative childcare, often at significant financial and emotional cost.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

Lecka admitted seven counts of cruelty to a person under 16 and was convicted of a further 14 counts by a jury at Kingston Crown Court. The case highlighted the need for accountability and stricter safeguards in early years settings.

Senior crown prosecutor Gemma Burns said:
“Lecka repeatedly showed exceptional cruelty in her treatment of these babies. She was placed in a position of trust and instead caused lasting harm.”

Calls for reform

Local MP Munira Wilson emphasised the importance of ensuring children’s safety in nurseries. She called for no-notice Ofsted inspections, mandatory CCTV reviews, and stronger safeguarding measures.

“Every parent should know their child is safe when left at nursery,” she said, urging immediate reforms to prevent similar tragedies.

