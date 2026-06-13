Nora Fatehi turns personal journey into 'story of resilience' at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Highlights

Nora Fatehi performed official FIFA song Siir Siir at World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto

Described her journey from Canada to India as a “story of resilience”

Track inspired by Moroccan football chant meaning “go, go”

Created with Vegedream and Sanjoy, blending Moroccan Darija, Arabic, French and English

FIFA soundtrack also features Shakira, Burna Boy, Stormzy and The Rolling Stones

“It’s very inspirational. It’s a story of resilience.” That is how Nora Fatehi described her journey as she took to the stage at the World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto on 12 June, performing her official FIFA song Siir Siir.

Born in Canada, Fatehi left Toronto at 22 to pursue a career in India, where she went on to build a profile in Bollywood and international music collaborations. Her return performance marked a homecoming on one of football’s biggest global stages.

From stadium chant to FIFA track

Siir Siir is inspired by a Moroccan football chant meaning “go, go”, which Fatehi first heard during the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

She has spoken about how the chant, often heard in stadiums, became the foundation for the track.

Created with Vegedream and Sanjoy, the song blends Moroccan Darija, Arabic, French and English, reflecting the cross-cultural nature of football and music.

The FIFA World Cup soundtrack features 18 tracks from artists across different genres and countries Getty Images

Part of a global soundtrack

The FIFA World Cup soundtrack features 18 tracks from artists across genres and countries.

Among the contributors are Shakira and Burna Boy with Dai Dai, alongside Stormzy, The Rolling Stones and US rapper Future.