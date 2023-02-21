Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Nominations open for Coronation Champions awards

By: Pramod Thomas

NOMINATIONS are now open for the Coronation Champions awards for volunteers organised by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and supported by the Queen Consort, statement said.

The awards will celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities.

Individuals, charities and organisations can submit nominations for volunteers aged 14 and over from all backgrounds and communities across the UK, who are giving their time to a variety of causes, whether formally or informally, the statement added.

They will be judged on their demonstrated impact, initiative, inspiration, and involvement in volunteering over the last five years.

Awards will be given in eight categories including supporting older people, supporting young people and children, crisis and welfare, community, sports, culture and heritage, health and care, sustainability and the environment and animal welfare.

Young Coronation Champions award will be presented to rising stars aged 14-18.

The awards event is part of the the Big Help Out, a festival of volunteering on the Coronation bank holiday on 8 May in tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

According to the statement, as many as 500 volunteers will be chosen as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from the Queen.

All Coronation Champions will be offered the opportunity to attend an official Coronation celebration such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

The RVS mobilises volunteers in every corner of Britain to support people in need and the NHS.

For more details-www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Over 2,000 India young professional scheme visas up for grabs in first UK ballot
UK
Singh, Wallace talk focus on military hardware production
INDIA
Air India deals: Aviation professionals upbeat about job prospects
WORLD
India, Pakistan to benefit from North-South Transport Corridor
UK
Former Asian Met policewoman accuses force of victimising her over exposing racism: report
US
Seattle City resolution seeking ban on caste discrimination sparks debate
INDIA
India’s cow vigilantism menace back in focus after Muslim duo’s charred bodies found…
News
UK government unlikely to tempt retirees back to work: report
News
Air India’s New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency
News
Salman Rushdie strongly criticises rewrites of Roald Dahl’s books as ‘absurd censorship’
UK
Ex-manager wins unfair dismissal case against Kuwati businesswoman who called him ‘Pakistani crook’
UK
Lord Swraj Paul inaugurates hall in wife’s memory at London’s Indian Gymkhana Club
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW