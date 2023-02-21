Nominations open for Coronation Champions awards

By: Pramod Thomas

NOMINATIONS are now open for the Coronation Champions awards for volunteers organised by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and supported by the Queen Consort, statement said.

The awards will celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities.

Individuals, charities and organisations can submit nominations for volunteers aged 14 and over from all backgrounds and communities across the UK, who are giving their time to a variety of causes, whether formally or informally, the statement added.

They will be judged on their demonstrated impact, initiative, inspiration, and involvement in volunteering over the last five years.

Awards will be given in eight categories including supporting older people, supporting young people and children, crisis and welfare, community, sports, culture and heritage, health and care, sustainability and the environment and animal welfare.

Young Coronation Champions award will be presented to rising stars aged 14-18.

The awards event is part of the the Big Help Out, a festival of volunteering on the Coronation bank holiday on 8 May in tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

According to the statement, as many as 500 volunteers will be chosen as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from the Queen.

All Coronation Champions will be offered the opportunity to attend an official Coronation celebration such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

The RVS mobilises volunteers in every corner of Britain to support people in need and the NHS.

For more details-www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk