  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

‘No link between diabetes drugs and suicidal thoughts’

The MHRA began a review of safety data for the class of drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

HEALTH regulator said that the available data does not establish a link between a popular class of diabetes and obesity drugs, including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, and suicidal thoughts.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) began a review of safety data for the class of drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, more than a year ago after some patients reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts.

“We conclude that the available data does not support a causal association between GLP-1 receptor agonists and suicide, suicidal ideation, self-injury and depression, and therefore no updates to the product information is warranted at this time,” it said in a statement.

The UK review began weeks after similar action by the European Union. It included Wegovy and another Novo Nordisk drug, Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes.

The EU drug regulator said in April that its own review had found no evidence that the class of medicines are linked to suicidal thoughts.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in January that its preliminary review had not found evidence that GLP-1 drugs were linked to suicidal thoughts, but that it will continue to study the issue.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
HEALTH

Study: No link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
HEALTH

Early blood tests can predict women’s cardio risks over 30 years: Study
HEALTH

Air quality improves in India, adding a year to average life span
HEALTH

Light exercise boosts brain blood flow in children, study finds
HEALTH

Study reveals distinct long Covid symptoms in children and adolescents
HEALTH

Mutations in coronavirus spike protein enhance brain infection, study finds
HEALTH

Cancer wait times rise across UK, reaching new highs after Covid-19
HEALTH

Study links diabetes complications and mental health disorders
HEALTH

New Alzheimer’s drug approved in Britain, but NHS won’t cover costs
HEALTH

Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily learning
HEALTH

Study links haem iron in red meat to 26 per cent higher diabetes…
News

Study finds microplastics in all Indian salt and sugar brands
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘No link between diabetes drugs and suicidal thoughts’
Who are the remaining Tory leadership hopefuls?
Air India flight Birmingham-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Moscow
Sri Lanka to ‘play for pride’ after England win Test…
Grenfell Tower fire Families of Grenfell Tower fire victims call for criminal prosecutions
‘India-UK FTA on brink of completion’