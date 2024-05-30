  • Thursday, May 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Nine-year-old in critical condition after London shooting

The girl was having dinner inside the restaurant with her family

Detective chief superintendent James Conway (R) gives a statement (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A nine-year-old girl was in a critical condition on Thursday (30), police in London said, after a shooting the previous night at a restaurant in the east of the capital.

Three men were also shot in the attack, which took place around 9.00 pm (2000 GMT) on Wednesday (29) when a gunman fired at diners from a motorbike.

Shootings are relatively rare in the UK, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

The girl — who police have described as an “innocent victim” — was having dinner inside the restaurant with her family when the attack took place.

The three wounded men aged 26, 37 and 42 were sitting outside the restaurant in Hackney, in the east of the capital.

“We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other,” said James Conway, Detective Chief Superintendent of London’s Metropolitan police.

“As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.”

The condition of the men is stable, but one potentially faces life changing injuries, police said.

“We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight”, added Matt Ward, a Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Met.

Gun ownership is only allowed subject to appropriate licenses, and possession of a firearm with intent to danger is an offence.

Between January 2023 and 2024, there were 199 shootings in London, according Met data.

(AFP)

Related Stories

News
Faiza Shaheen alleges Labour has ‘problem with black and brown people’
News
Experts warn of heat risks in India
News
Campaigning for seven-phase India elections comes to an end
UK
Jhumpa Lahiri: Obsession with origin is a global danger
UK
Sharmila Sivarajah elected as Crawley’s new mayor
UK
Former curry house owner ordered to pay £36,000 for loan fraud
WORLD
Indian immigration agent sentenced for visa fraud scam
News
Archbishops’ panel to probe racism in Church of England
News
Surgeon charged with sexual offences in Blackpool
News
Indian startup launches country’s second privately built rocket
News
India’s monsoon rains arrive early
News
Parliament dissolves ahead of July 4 general election

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nine-year-old in critical condition after London shooting
pladis-vp-taryn
pladis appoints Molle-McConnell as vice president
Faiza Shaheen alleges Labour has ‘problem with black and brown…
England cricket
England bowling faces Test in T20 World Cup defence
heatwave-india-health-crisis
Experts warn of heat risks in India
India elections
Campaigning for seven-phase India elections comes to an end