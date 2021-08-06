Nightlife industry comes forward to support Covid vaccination

Members of the public queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine outside a temporary vaccination centre set up at the Emirates Stadium in north London. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

TO encourage more people to get their Covid jabs, leading figures of the nightlife industry – including venues Ministry of Sound and Heaven – have joined the vaccination drive.

The industry will share vaccine messaging online and at their venues, along with Heaven hosting a vaccine event this Sunday (8), making it even easier to get vaccinated.

Heaven nightclub in London will offer jabs through pop-up vaccination sites.

To boost confidence in Covid vaccine, a new short Q&A film has also been released featuring doctor, DJ and founder of NHS Sessions, Bodalia, talking about the importance of younger adults getting vaccinated.

These efforts will also help to keep the nightclub industry open. As per latest rules, from September, people will be required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events.

Doctor and DJ, Bodalia, said: “As a doctor and a DJ, I want everyone to enjoy themselves as safely as possible now that clubs and music events are back. If you haven’t got round to getting the vaccine yet, now really is the time to come forward and book in for your first and second dose. If you’ve questions or concerns, seek answers from the NHS or your GP (general practitioner).”

The government is working closely with the NHS to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through ‘grab a jab’ pop-up vaccine sites across the country.

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119. They can also use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres that are now in shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

Industry bodies such as LIVE, the voice the UK’s contemporary live music sector, and Safer Sounds are also supporting the vaccination drive.

With over two-thirds of youth aged 18 to 29 having received one dose of the vaccine, the new campaign will encourage club-goers, university students and all young adults to get both doses without delay, a statement from the government said.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 52,600 hospitalisations have been prevented by vaccines up to July 23.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Vaccines are saving lives, protecting people, and allowing us to regain some of the freedoms we’ve missed over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to dancing on a night out.”

“It’s remarkable to see different sectors and industries step up to help get the country vaccinated, and my thanks goes to the Ministry of Sound, Heaven, and Bodalia and among so many others,” he added.

From today (6), a new campaign will roll out across social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as on radio stations Kiss, Capital, Heart, Sunrise, and TalkSport, further continuing to help vaccine uptake in young adults.

The ‘Don’t Miss Out’ and ‘Get Your Shot’ campaign reinforces the messages of how simple it is to get both of your jabs and will help people get back to doing the things they love such as going travelling and going to big events such as clubbing.

Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi thanked the businesses for supporting the drive, saying, “The response to the Covid-19 vaccine by young people so far has been phenomenal, and getting both doses of a vaccine will be vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife.”

The government and NHS are also working through a range of partnerships with industries catering for predominantly younger audiences to spread awareness about the vaccine.

This work includes partnerships with high-profile entertainment and sports personalities on short films encouraging people to get the jab, such as film stars Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, and football legends Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara.

It has also partnered with dating apps, social media platforms and leading businesses on adverts and incentives to get the vaccine.

A total of more than 85 million doses have been administered in the UK, with 46.9 million people receiving a first dose and 38.7 million receiving both doses.

Data from Public Health England (PHE) showed Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 per cent effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

Separately, YouGov polling showed the UK continues to be one of the top nations where people are willing to have a Covid-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies.