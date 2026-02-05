Nick Jonas opens up on Malti’s premature birth and 12-hour hospital shifts with Priyanka Chopra

Highlights

Nick Jonas has shared rare details about daughter Malti Marie’s premature birth



The singer recalled spending 12-hour shifts in hospital with Priyanka Chopra during Covid



Malti spent over three months in neonatal care before returning home



Priyanka previously spoke about choosing surrogacy due to medical reasons



Nick Jonas has spoken candidly about the intense and emotional weeks following the birth of his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, revealing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra spent months dividing their days between hospital shifts during the height of the pandemic.

The couple welcomed Malti in 2022, but her arrival came much earlier than expected, resulting in a prolonged stay in neonatal care.

‘She came into the world under very intense circumstances’

Appearing on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Jonas reflected on the moment Malti was born prematurely. He said they had been expecting her arrival later in the year before receiving an unexpected call that changed everything.

“She came into the world under very intense circumstances, which I’ve never really talked about,” he said, recalling how Malti weighed just 1 pound 11 ounces at birth. Jonas described the experience as overwhelming, marking the start of a challenging journey neither he nor Chopra had anticipated.

Living in hospital during Covid

Jonas also spoke about the reality of spending extended periods in hospital during Covid-19 restrictions. He revealed that he and Chopra split their time into 12-hour shifts over a period of three-and-a-half months.

“It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day,” he said, describing how witnessing other families going through similar situations created a shared sense of resilience. Malti underwent six blood transfusions during her time in care and gradually began to gain strength, eventually allowing the family to take her home.

Why Priyanka Chopra chose surrogacy

Malti was born via surrogacy, a decision Chopra has previously discussed publicly. In an earlier interview with British Vogue, the actor explained that medical complications made surrogacy the safest option.

“I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” Chopra said, praising the surrogate for her care and generosity throughout the pregnancy.

What’s next for the couple

While navigating parenthood, both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to balance busy professional lives. Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after a six-year gap, with Varanasi scheduled for release in April 2027. Jonas, meanwhile, will next be seen alongside Paul Rudd in Power Ballad.