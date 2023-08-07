Website Logo
  • Monday, August 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Nicholas Pooran guides West Indies to 2nd T20I win against India

Rovman Powell’s men slip to 129-8 before tailenders Joseph and Hosein slog winning runs

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies celebrates his half century during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A BRILLIANT 67 from Nicholas Pooran eclipsed a maiden international half-cnetury from Tilak Varma as the West Indies edged their way to a dramatic two-wicket win over India in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday (6).

India struggled to 152-7 after winning the toss and batting first and, in spite of Pooran, appeared to be heading for victory when the West Indies lost four wickets for three runs to slip to 129-8.

However, tailenders Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein kept their cool and slogged the winning runs to see the West Indies home with seven balls to spare.

“We always knew it was going to come down to how we batted against spin,” said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

“It shows cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.”

After winning Thursday’s (3) opener in Tarouba by four runs, West Indies take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 20-year-old Varma, who helped light up the IPL with 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians this season, made 51 from 41 balls before clipping left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to fine leg where Obed McCoy pouched the catch.

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after Shubman Gill was caught at third man off Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I, was run out by a direct hit from Kyle Mayers to leave India on 18 for two.

Varma added 42 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan before the opener was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 27.

After the dismissal of Varma, who hit five fours and one six in his 51, it was left to skipper Hardik Pandya with 24 from 18 balls to drag the Indians towards a half-decent target.

“That was not a pleasing batting performance by us,” said Pandya. “The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160 plus.”

The West Indies made the worst possible start as Pandya removed Brandon King and Johnson Charles in the first four balls of their reply.

Pooran, however, quickly found his range clubbing six fours and four sixes in his 40-ball 67.

“The way he batted from two for two, it was incredible,” admitted Pandya.

Mayers (15) and Powell (21) offered some support and the West Indies appeared to be in control until Pooran hammered Mukesh Kumar to Samson in the covers.

From 126-4, the West Indies lost four wickets for just three runs, three of them in the 16th over delivered by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The third of those saw Shimron Hetmyer eighth man out, leg before on review for 22.

At 129-8, they still needed 24 from the last four overs with just two wickets remaining. Joseph and Hosein, however, edged them to victory.

The tourists won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pakistan clears team for World Cup in India
Sports
West Indies stun India by four runs in first T20 International
Sports
Moeen Ali not to travel to India next year for Test series
Sports
India blow away West Indies in decider to seal ODI series
Sports
Bumrah to lead India in T20 series against Ireland
Sports
Ravindra Jadeja: India will be at their best in decider
Sports
Broad scripts perfect farewell as England level Ashes series
Sports
Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years
HEADLINE STORY
Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire punished over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
Sports
Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket win over West Indies
Sports
Rohit unsure if Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW