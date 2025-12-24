Millions use NHS App for prescriptions and appointments

RECORD numbers of people are using the NHS App to manage their health, according to new figures released by the NHS.

The NHS said the app now has more than 39 million registered users, based on an end-of-year update covering activity across England.

In the 12 months from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, users ordered 67.8 million repeat prescriptions through the app.

Usage increased sharply in November, with 62.3 million logins recorded during the month. That was a 43 per cent rise compared with the monthly average over the past year. During November, users viewed GP health records 20.8 million times, managed 6.6 million appointments for hospital and other secondary care services, and ordered 6.3 million repeat prescriptions.

NHS England analysis also showed that more than 313,000 people used the app on Christmas Day last year, with an average of more than 200 logins every 60 seconds.

New features added this year include a prescription tracker, available at nearly 2,000 pharmacies, allowing users to see when medicines are ready for collection. A family feature has also been introduced to help parents and carers manage the health of others.

The app is set to play a central role in the planned NHS Online service, due to launch in 2027, which will allow patients to book online appointments with specialists across the country.

Jules Hunt, Interim Director General for Technology, Digital and Data, said: “The NHS is there for people all day, every day and it’s great to see that over 300,000 people opened up the NHS App on Christmas Day last year to get the help they needed.”

Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said: “It shows how convenient it is to have the NHS in your pocket that record numbers of patients have used the App this year.”