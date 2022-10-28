Website Logo
  • Friday, October 28, 2022
NHS doctor encourages others to get vaccinated with video message

“It takes just a few minutes to get your vaccine – and the side effects are usually mild and do not last for more than a day or so,” – Dr Nikki Kanani

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Having received her own flu and COVID-19 booster doses at her local pharmacy this week, Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England, and deputy lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programmme, has recorded a video message encouraging others to get vaccinated without delay.

The doctor states, “The NHS is offering flu and COVID vaccinations at thousands of sites across the country, meaning it has never been easier to get both. You may even be able to get both at the same time, as I chose – although this will not always be possible, so the important thing is to get each vaccine as soon as you can.

“All NHS COVID-19 vaccines, including newer ‘bivalent’ vaccines that protect us from newer strains of COVID, are halal and do not contain egg or other animal products. The adult flu vaccine may contain egg – although you can ask for one without – and does not contain any other animal products.”

According to health experts, viruses are known to circulate the most and cause the greatest harm during the winter months, so the best possible protection against these viruses is vaccines.

For this reason, millions of people have already had their flu and COVID vaccines to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Furthermore, like all other NHS vaccines, both the flu and COVID vaccines are safe and effective as they have been tested on thousands of individuals from various backgrounds.

Therefore, appealing to people to get vaccinated and at the same time informing everyone about the ease of the process Dr Kanani adds, “It takes just a few minutes to get your vaccine – and the side effects are usually mild and do not last for more than a day or so.”

“So, if you still need to get your flu or COVID vaccine, or both, please do come forward and get protection for you and those around you,” she concludes.

To find out more and book your vaccinations visit www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations.

 

