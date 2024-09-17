New XEC Covid variant spreads fast in UK, Europe

First detected in Germany in June, the XEC variant has now appeared in the UK, US, Denmark, and many other countries.

The NHS has reaffirmed the importance of vaccinations, particularly for those at higher risk.

A NEWLY identified Covid variant, XEC, is beginning to spread rapidly across Europe and other countries, sparking concerns over its potential to become the dominant strain in the coming months.

What is XEC?

First discovered in Germany in June 2024, the XEC variant has now been reported in several nations, including the UK, US, and Denmark. It is a hybrid of two Omicron subvariants, KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, both of which have been known to cause rising cases of infection worldwide.

How is it different?

Experts believe XEC contains mutations that may give it a slight transmission advantage over other variants, particularly as autumn progresses and people spend more time indoors. Although these mutations make it more efficient in spreading, the good news is that vaccines currently available should still offer effective protection, especially against severe illness.

The NHS has reaffirmed the importance of vaccinations, particularly for those at higher risk. A free Covid booster shot is being offered to vulnerable groups, including older adults and frontline healthcare workers, to ensure they remain protected as XEC and other variants circulate.

The booster programme, which has been updated to target more recent variants, will start in October.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has said that it is natural for viruses to evolve over time. She reassured that the agency is actively tracking new Covid variants both within the UK and globally, with regular updates being shared.

She added that vaccination remains the most effective defence against severe Covid-19, urging those eligible for the autumn booster to come forward when invited by the NHS.

Will XEC dominate?

Prof Francois Balloux from University College London said that XEC could become the leading strain over winter, but this process may take time. Meanwhile, Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, pointed out that XEC is “just getting started,” and it may be a few months before it causes a significant wave of infections.

Symptoms and precautions

The symptoms of XEC are similar to those seen with previous variants, including fever, aches, tiredness, cough, and sore throat. While most people recover within a few weeks, experts continue to advise staying up-to-date with vaccinations to prevent severe cases.

According to reports, with routine Covid testing now reduced, it has become more challenging to accurately track case numbers. However, scientists continue to closely monitor the spread of the XEC variant.