Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Sponsored Feature

New campaign encourages South Asians experiencing mental health problems to try NHS talking therapies

SUPPORT: Harmeet

By: Eastern Eye

A new NHS campaign is encouraging people struggling with their mental health to seek confidential help from NHS talking therapies.

Research shows that nearly half of South Asians put off seeking professional help and the NHS is encouraging them to make use of a range of free services available for anxiety, depression, and other common mental health problems – either by self-referral or by contacting their GP.

A survey commissioned by NHS England and NHS Improvement found that South Asians were more likely to be concerned about their mental health in 2021 (64%), compared to 54% of the general public, and 42% of South Asians didn’t seek professional help after experiencing issues as they didn’t think it was serious enough (compared to 45% of the general population).

However, 69% of South Asians plan to focus more on their mental health in 2022, compared to 59% of the wider public.

Mental Health Therapist Ummar said: “People often think their problems aren’t serious enough to warrant therapy, but if you’re in any doubt, a free, confidential video or in-person consultation with a fully trained expert will quickly assess if you need professional help. You won’t be wasting anyone’s time; the NHS is here to help you. If you’re not fluent in English, there are therapists and translators who speak your language – just ask.”

The NHS offers a range of talking therapies, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), counselling and guided self-help.

Support is offered in a number of ways, including in-person and video consultations, telephone and interactive text messaging, a self-help workbook with therapist support, online courses, and one-to-one or group therapy.

Harmeet, who was helped by NHS Talking Therapies, said: “When I was down, I didn’t think any kind of therapy would help me. But just talking about my problems and knowing someone was listening instantly provided some relief. Don’t think you’re not worthy of help or that it won’t work – just give it a try, I’m glad I did.”

Visit nhs.uk/help for more information.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sponsored Feature
NHS Pledges More Support For Victims And Survivors Of Sexual Assault And Abuse
Sponsored Feature
TVP’s Positive Action and Engagement Team has grown in 2022
Sponsored Feature
The truth about the Windrush Compensation Scheme
Sponsored Feature
When you think you need A&E, contact NHS 111 online first
Sponsored Feature
Helping you stay connected during Ramadan and Eid
Sponsored Feature
Could you help your community get the right information about coronavirus?
Sponsored Feature
How the UK is conducting its immunisation drive
Sponsored Feature
Businesses embrace Job Retention Scheme to keep winter blues away
Sponsored Feature
Minding mental health and coping with Covid-19
Sponsored Feature
How to be healthy, fit and safe amid pandemic
Sponsored Feature
HSBC UK launches BBC Children in Need initiative to ‘add light’ to the…
Sponsored Feature
Windrush Help Team member dispels common misconceptions
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
New campaign encourages South Asians experiencing mental health problems to…
Ajay Devgn starts filming his next Bholaa
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
Raducanu stalker gets five-year restraining order
Oti Mabuse quits ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after seven years
Quick and cheap blood test can prevent heart attack deaths
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE