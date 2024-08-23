  • Friday, August 23, 2024
Sports

Neeraj Chopra is second in Diamond League with 85.58m throw

A crucial piece of advice from Kenyan rival Julius Yego helps Chopra stay calm and deliver a stunning 89.49m throw

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on Thursday (22) (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

INDIAN javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has credited a piece of advice from his Kenyan counterpart, Julius Yego, to “stay relaxed” as crucial in helping him calm his nerves and deliver a season’s best performance at the Diamond League in Lausanne.

The 26-year-old was in fourth place after the fourth round but managed a throw of 85.58m in his fifth attempt, keeping him within the top three. His final throw of 89.49m on Thursday (22) secured him second place, just behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who threw 90.61m.

Chopra’s performance slightly improved on the 89.45m he achieved at the Paris Olympics a few days earlier. In the Diamond League, only the top three after five rounds are allowed a final attempt.

“(Anderson) Peters threw 90m, my body didn’t feel good but the fighting spirit was nice today. I really liked my comeback. In the last throw I didn’t think too much, just gave my best,” Chopra told the host broadcaster in the mixed zone.

“In the first throw, I thought I will do this, I will do that but in the last throw, I did not, also Julius Yego said ‘relax, you will throw far’. I tried to relax,” he added.

Yego finished sixth with an effort of 83m.

Chopra said the competition on the day was “strange” as he did not feel he was up to it when he started.

“…in the beginning I did not think I will throw very far but in the end it was good,” he said.

Asked how much more would he compete this season, the Indian said, “May be two or one competition and then finish the season. I am not sure, may be Brussels (Diamond League finale).”

With seven points from Thursday’s second-place finish, Chopra is joint third alongside Weber in Diamond League standings with 15 points. Peters jumped to top spot with 21 points.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh (82.03m) on Thursday, is in second spot with 16 points.

This season’s DL finals will be held in Brussels on September 14. He needs to finish in the top-six of the series standings to qualify for the finale.

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 adding to his historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

On his goals for next year, Chopra said getting back to full fitness would be his priority.

“First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again,” he signed off. (PTI)

 

