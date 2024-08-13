Obituary: Former India minister and diplomat Natwar Singh

K Natwar Singh, India’s former external affairs minister, former Indian diplomat, and author, died on Saturday (10 August) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Singh breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past few weeks, according to family sources.

Born in 1931 in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Singh had a long and varied career, beginning as a diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service in 1953. He resigned from the service in 1984 to enter politics, joining the Congress party. Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bharatpur and served as a union minister of state until 1989.

In 2004, when the Congress returned to power, Singh was appointed external affairs minister. However, he resigned 18 months later after the UN’s Volcker Committee named him and the Congress party as beneficiaries of illegal pay-offs in the Iraqi oil-for-food programme.

Singh’s diplomatic career saw him in key postings in countries such as China, the US, Pakistan, and the UK. He served as India’s ambassador to Poland from 1971 to 1973, deputy high commissioner to the UK from 1973 to 1977, and ambassador to Pakistan from 1980 to 1982.

He served as secretary in the ministry of external affairs and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

Singh had a complicated relationship with the Congress party. Although he had close ties with leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he had a fallout with Sonia Gandhi after his resignation in 2005. In 2008, Singh and his son, Jagat, briefly joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), though they were expelled within four months.

An accomplished author, Singh wrote several books, including “The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute” and “My China Diary 1956-88.” His autobiography, titled “One Life is Not Enough,” was a reflection on his multifaceted life.

Singh was born in the princely state of Bharatpur and belonged to an aristocratic Jat Hindu family. He was educated at Mayo College, Ajmer, and Scindia School, Gwalior, before earning his undergraduate degree at St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Singh’s sharp wit and deep insights into diplomacy were well-regarded, though they sometimes led to controversy. His son Jagat is expected to be present for the last rites, planned for Sunday in Delhi.

