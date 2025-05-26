National Trust’s Croome Court café awarded Gold Certificate for food safety

The National Trust’s Croome Court café, near Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its consistently high standards in food safety.

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building, the café is known for offering a selection of hot and cold food, as well as a variety of drinks. The National Trust has praised the café’s team for their efforts in maintaining high hygiene standards.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to share that Croome’s café has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence for consistently high standards in food safety. A huge shoutout to our amazing team. Your dedication and hard work make this possible every day. Thank you to all our wonderful visitors for your continued support — we can’t wait to welcome you on your next visit to the café.”

Proceeds from the café go directly towards the ongoing conservation of Croome Court and the maintenance of its historic gardens.

Earlier this year, the National Trust’s Croome Court celebrated the reopening of a significant feature in its landscape — the historic walled gardens. A new water garden, located within the privately owned Walled Gardens at Croome, opened to the public following a 25-year restoration project led by Chris and Karen Cronin.

The walled gardens were originally part of renowned landscape architect Capability Brown’s 18th-century vision for Croome. After decades of neglect, the area has been gradually restored and now welcomes visitors on weekends and Bank Holidays between April and September, from 11am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Admission is £7 for adults, with free entry for children under 14. Standard National Trust entry fees apply elsewhere on the estate.

Croome Court remains a prominent site within the National Trust portfolio, combining historical architecture, landscape heritage, and community engagement.