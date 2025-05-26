Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

National Trust’s Croome Court café awarded Gold Certificate for food safety

Croome Court remains a prominent site within the National Trust portfolio

National Trust’s Croome Court café

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building

Brian Bull
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The National Trust’s Croome Court café, near Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its consistently high standards in food safety.

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building, the café is known for offering a selection of hot and cold food, as well as a variety of drinks. The National Trust has praised the café’s team for their efforts in maintaining high hygiene standards.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to share that Croome’s café has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence for consistently high standards in food safety. A huge shoutout to our amazing team. Your dedication and hard work make this possible every day. Thank you to all our wonderful visitors for your continued support — we can’t wait to welcome you on your next visit to the café.”

Proceeds from the café go directly towards the ongoing conservation of Croome Court and the maintenance of its historic gardens.

Earlier this year, the National Trust’s Croome Court celebrated the reopening of a significant feature in its landscape — the historic walled gardens. A new water garden, located within the privately owned Walled Gardens at Croome, opened to the public following a 25-year restoration project led by Chris and Karen Cronin.

The walled gardens were originally part of renowned landscape architect Capability Brown’s 18th-century vision for Croome. After decades of neglect, the area has been gradually restored and now welcomes visitors on weekends and Bank Holidays between April and September, from 11am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Admission is £7 for adults, with free entry for children under 14. Standard National Trust entry fees apply elsewhere on the estate.

Croome Court remains a prominent site within the National Trust portfolio, combining historical architecture, landscape heritage, and community engagement.

community engagementconservationcroome courtfood safetygold certificatehistoric gardenshygiene standardswalled gardensnational trust

Related News

jaishankar-anand-getty
Asia

India, Canada seek to rebuild diplomatic relations

5 subtle clues from Jade Thirlwall’s solo show that point to a Little Mix reunion
Entertainment

5 subtle clues from Jade Thirlwall’s solo show that point to a Little Mix reunion

Liverpool trophy parade
Sports

Liverpool trophy parade floods the city as Werner promises a big summer ahead

Alia Bhatt calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor and reveals 'Aavesham' is among her favourite films
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor and reveals 'Aavesham' is among her favourite films

More For You

Waitrose Responds to Demand With Pistachio Chocolate Debut

The launch builds on the popularity of the No.1 Cracking Pistachio Easter Egg

Waitrose.com

Waitrose unveils new pistachio chocolate bar after surge in demand

Waitrose has launched its first own-label pistachio chocolate bar, expanding its premium No.1 range in response to growing consumer interest in pistachio-flavoured treats.

The new product, officially titled the No.1 White Chocolate & Pistachio Nuts with Sea Salt bar, is designed to offer a unique twist on the pistachio chocolate trend. Made with pistachio paste blended into white chocolate, the bar has a distinctive green hue and includes chopped pistachios for added crunch and flavour.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Beer Garden Day

The launch comes at a time when UK pubs often benefit significantly from good weather

iStock

Manchester venue launches UK’s first National Beer Garden Day on 22 May

Society, a food and drink venue in Manchester, has announced the launch of the UK’s first official National Beer Garden Day. The inaugural event is set to take place on Thursday 22 May 2025 and aims to celebrate the long-standing British tradition of enjoying drinks outdoors.

Located in the heart of Manchester city centre, Society is known for its beer garden, which is situated beside a secluded fountain and features over 40 taps offering a wide variety of drinks. The venue has now designated 22 May as an annual date to recognise the social and cultural value of beer gardens across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Burger King UK Heats Up Summer with Menu Revamp

Burger King UK is offering limited-time deals via its mobile app

Burger King

Burger King UK unveils major summer menu update with returning favourites and new additions

Burger King UK has launched one of its biggest menu updates in recent years, introducing new items and bringing back popular favourites as part of its summer offering.

The latest additions include the Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries, a twist on the original Chicken Fries, featuring a crispy golden coating with a sweet and smoky barbecue flavour inspired by Midwestern American cuisine. These are aimed at customers looking for a flavourful snack or something to share during the warmer months.

Keep ReadingShow less
Big Strawberries, Dry Fields: UK Growers Sound the Alarm

Large size has drawn attention from across the industry

iStock

UK strawberries are unusually large this spring, but growers warn of water shortages

UK growers are reporting a bumper crop of unusually large strawberries this spring, thanks to a spell of bright sunshine and cool nights that has created near-perfect growing conditions. However, as the dry weather continues, experts are warning that water shortages could pose a risk to future harvests.

According to Bartosz Pinkosz, operations director at the Summer Berry Company, strawberry plants have benefited significantly from this year’s weather pattern. “We had the darkest January and February since the 1970s, but then the brightest March and April since 1910,” he said. “From March onwards, it was really kind of perfect for tunnel strawberries.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Supermarkets Recall Food Over Allergy and Contamination Concerns

The FSA has urged consumers not to eat any of the affected products

iStock

Food recalled by UK supermarkets over allergy and contamination fears

Several well-known food products have been recalled from UK supermarkets in recent weeks due to safety concerns, with customers urged to return affected items for a full refund. The recalls were prompted by potential contamination with plastic or glass, incorrect labelling of allergens, or packaging errors. Notices have been issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for products sold by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and others.

Beef lasagne mix-up

Giovanni Rana (UK) Ltd has recalled La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne due to a packaging error. Some 700g packs may contain Prawn & Lobster Lasagne instead, posing a serious risk to individuals with shellfish allergies. The affected products carry the batch code L0B510816 and a best before date of 17 June 2025. The lasagne was sold in supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc