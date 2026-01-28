Skip to content
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hits historic WPL century

It ends long wait after several near-misses in earlier seasons

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat.

(BCCI via PTI Photo)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 28, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
ENGLAND captain Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first player to score a century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after hitting an unbeaten 100 for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday (26).

Sciver-Brunt reached the landmark in the 82nd match of the tournament, ending a long wait for a WPL hundred. Mumbai went on to win the match by 15 runs.

Several players had come close in previous seasons. Australia’s Georgia Voll scored 99 not out against RCB last year, while New Zealand’s Sophie Devine fell one run short against Gujarat Giants during the league’s first season in 2023.

The 33-year-old all-rounder scored her century from 57 balls and said she was keen to avoid missing out like others before her.

“I’d seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn’t want to replicate that,” Sciver-Brunt said after the first innings.

She added that the knock was her first hundred in T20 cricket. “I’m really happy to get over that milestone, and hopefully it’s not the last,” she said.

In contrast, the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a century in its very first match in 2008, when Brendon McCullum scored an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB. Since then, 110 centuries have been scored in the IPL, with Virat Kohli leading the list with eight.

The fourth season of the WPL is set to end with the final on February 5.

(Agencies)

mumbai indiansnat sciver-bruntroyal challengers bengaluruwomen’s premier leaguewpl century

