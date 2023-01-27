Nana Patekar to lead highly anticipated film The Vaccine War, announces director Vivek Agnihotri

The film is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising movies ever filmed.

Vivek Agnihotri and Nana Patekar

By: Mohnish Singh

The shoot of the much-awaited and anticipated film The Vaccine War by Vivek Agnihotri has finally come to an end and now is time he reveals the leads of the film. While the makers were keeping the cast of the film a secret, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently revealed that Sapthami Gowda, who played a vital role in Kantara has been roped in for The Vaccine War. And now the new announcement is that Nana Patekar is going to lead the film.

Talking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says “At I Am Buddha, we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For The Vaccine War, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible, and underplayed. And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name, we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of those rare breeds of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances”.

He further added “I am extremely glad that Pallavi and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career. He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very, very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring & honest film of our times, the most sincere and truthful film of our times The Vaccine War”.

Producer of the film and co-actor Pallavi Joshi shares, “Nana is probably that rare breed of actor who is crazy about cinema. His entire focus is always on the betterment of the project. He gets so involved in the script that sometimes the lines between Nana the person and the character he plays, get blurred. Every take of Nana is different. He actually offers a buffet of choices within the given brief and parameters. This kind of commitment is a rarity in these days of quick-fix fame. As an actor, it makes me proud that Nana Patekar and I belong to the same profession. It was sheer magic to see his character unfold on screen with every single shot.”

A few organizations, parties, and media outlets never stopped trying to discredit the victory India had obtained with our vaccine. Since then, Vivek Agnihotri has been fighting against and outing those urban Naxals.

Despite having a population of 1.4 billion people, the Indian vaccine has been so successful in protecting its users from Covid 19. Meanwhile, even in 2023, nations like China, the UK, and many others are still having trouble with Covid 19.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with the producer Pallavi Joshi is all set and slated to release this movie on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising movies ever filmed.