  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

New mural near Finsbury Park: Is Banksy back?

The artwork features a mass of green paint behind a trimmed-back mature tree, creating the illusion of foliage.

A photograph taken on June 15, 2023 shows the Wellington statue with a traffic cone on its head at the entrance of The Gallery Of Modern Art (GOMA), in Glasgow, on the opening day of British artist Banksy solo show “CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour”.(Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: vibhuti pathak

A new mural that mysteriously appeared overnight on the side of a building near Finsbury Park in London has sparked speculation that it may be the work of the elusive street artist Banksy.

The artwork features a mass of green paint behind a trimmed-back mature tree, creating the illusion of foliage. Adjacent to the tree is a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose, adding depth to the scene.

James Peak, known for creating the BBC Radio 4 series The Banksy Story, hastened to the location after receiving a tip-off about the mural.

Expressing his belief that it bears the distinctive style of Banksy, Peak commented, “To my mind it looks like a dead cert. But as ever with Banksy – you never quite know, until he fesses up by posting it on his website.”

Banksy typically confirms his works by sharing pictures on his website and social media, a step that hasn’t been taken yet for this particular artwork. Nevertheless, Peak, a documentary maker, pointed out that the mural exhibits classic Banksy traits. “The message is clear. Nature’s struggling and it is up to us to help it grow back,” he said.

Detailing the probable technique used in creating the mural, Peak suggested that a pressure hose or fire extinguisher was likely employed to spray the “leaves” onto the wall swiftly.

Additionally, he noted that the paint colour matches that used by Islington Council for signs in the local area, underscoring Banksy’s meticulous attention to detail.

Commenting on the timing of the artwork’s appearance, Peak highlighted its symbolism and says, “It’s spring now, and this tree should be bursting forth with leaves, but Banksy must have cycled past and thought how miserable it looks.”

He further emphasised that the artist chose St. Patrick’s Day to incorporate the same shade of green used by the council for street signs.

During his visit to the mural, Peak encountered Islington councillor Flora Williamson, who later shared her excitement on Twitter. “But by far the most exciting thing to happen on todays canvass session on hornsey road was seeing that Banksy had come to Tollington over night. Lots of local interest – I’m a fan of it,” she wrote.

Reflecting on past instances where Banksy’s artworks appeared, Peak highlighted the “Banksy effect,” where communities experience a surge in interest and visitors following the unveiling of a new mural.

Locals have already taken to social media to share their reactions to the Finsbury Park mural, with some expressing pride and anticipation, while others humorously speculate about the impact on rent prices.

The sudden appearance of this intriguing mural has once again ignited the ongoing speculation surrounding Banksy’s identity and artistic interventions, leaving both art enthusiasts and curious passersby captivated by its enigmatic charm.

Related Stories

News
Tories attack Yousaf for not declaring parents’ assets
News
Indian electoral bonds: Bank told to disclose all details
News
Vaughan Gething becomes first black leader of Wales
News
British Indian Post Office scandal victim’s son seeks compensation
News
International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan
Explainer
India’s general election: All you need to know
INDIA
Indian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew
News
India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases
News
India, Pakistan spar at UN over Ayodhya
News
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners announced
News
Family dies in ‘suspicious’ fire in Canada
News
Trade talks on hold as India goes to polls

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW