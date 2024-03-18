New mural near Finsbury Park: Is Banksy back?

By: vibhuti pathak

A new mural that mysteriously appeared overnight on the side of a building near Finsbury Park in London has sparked speculation that it may be the work of the elusive street artist Banksy.

The artwork features a mass of green paint behind a trimmed-back mature tree, creating the illusion of foliage. Adjacent to the tree is a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose, adding depth to the scene.

James Peak, known for creating the BBC Radio 4 series The Banksy Story, hastened to the location after receiving a tip-off about the mural.

Expressing his belief that it bears the distinctive style of Banksy, Peak commented, “To my mind it looks like a dead cert. But as ever with Banksy – you never quite know, until he fesses up by posting it on his website.”

Banksy typically confirms his works by sharing pictures on his website and social media, a step that hasn’t been taken yet for this particular artwork. Nevertheless, Peak, a documentary maker, pointed out that the mural exhibits classic Banksy traits. “The message is clear. Nature’s struggling and it is up to us to help it grow back,” he said.

Detailing the probable technique used in creating the mural, Peak suggested that a pressure hose or fire extinguisher was likely employed to spray the “leaves” onto the wall swiftly.

Additionally, he noted that the paint colour matches that used by Islington Council for signs in the local area, underscoring Banksy’s meticulous attention to detail.

Commenting on the timing of the artwork’s appearance, Peak highlighted its symbolism and says, “It’s spring now, and this tree should be bursting forth with leaves, but Banksy must have cycled past and thought how miserable it looks.”

He further emphasised that the artist chose St. Patrick’s Day to incorporate the same shade of green used by the council for street signs.

During his visit to the mural, Peak encountered Islington councillor Flora Williamson, who later shared her excitement on Twitter. “But by far the most exciting thing to happen on todays canvass session on hornsey road was seeing that Banksy had come to Tollington over night. Lots of local interest – I’m a fan of it,” she wrote.

Reflecting on past instances where Banksy’s artworks appeared, Peak highlighted the “Banksy effect,” where communities experience a surge in interest and visitors following the unveiling of a new mural.

Locals have already taken to social media to share their reactions to the Finsbury Park mural, with some expressing pride and anticipation, while others humorously speculate about the impact on rent prices.

The sudden appearance of this intriguing mural has once again ignited the ongoing speculation surrounding Banksy’s identity and artistic interventions, leaving both art enthusiasts and curious passersby captivated by its enigmatic charm.