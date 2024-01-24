Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Myanmar military plane skids off tarmac in Mizoram

The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 turboprop skidded off the tarmac shortly before midday at Lengpui, the main airport of India’s Mizoram state

The damaged aircraft after it crashed at Lengpui airpor

By: Eastern Eye

TWELVE people were injured on Tuesday (23) when a Myanmar plane overshot a runway while landing in India to collect soldiers who had fled armed insurgents fighting their country’s junta.

The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 turboprop skidded off the tarmac shortly before midday at Lengpui, the main airport of India’s Mizoram state.

An Airport Authority of India (AAI) official at Lengpui said the military flight was collecting 92 soldiers who had crossed into India from neighbouring Myanmar last week.

Of the 12 injured, “four are stated to be serious,” added the official, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Footage of the crash’s aftermath aired by local broadcasters showed the bent fuselage of the transport plane, which had cut a swath through tall grass after sliding down an embankment.

The crash was caused by “sudden engine failure” while landing at the airport, Myanmar’s junta said in a statement. It added eight crew members were injured and receiving medical treatment.

The flight was supposed to return the final contingent of 276 troops who had crossed into India last week to escape an advance by armed insurgents.

Clashes have rocked parts of Myanmar near the Indian border since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely been in place since a 2021 military coup.

But this month the group said it had taken over the major town of Paletwa and six military bases along the border of Mizoram.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Drop in Canada study permits for Indians
News
MPs examine ground rent cap plan
News
Neasden Temple participates in worldwide BAPS celebrations for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir opening
UK
Gang convicted for £1m Ponzi scheme in investment fraud case
UK
Royal Mail can reduce deliveries to ensure survival, regulator says
News
Indian labourers eye quick bucks as they queue for jobs in Israel
News
Lord Ahmad’s Indian states strategy aims to boost economic ties
News
Labour unveils plan to save funds and reform NHS
News
China backs Pakistan after Iran’s airstrikes
News
US headed for Trump-Biden rematch as Haley loses New Hampshire
News
Katharine Birbalsingh defends ‘prayer ban’ at school
UK
Three Indian scientists win prize in UK
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW