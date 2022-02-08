Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

MPs urge ministers to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A cross-party group of British lawmakers have urged the government to make ethnicity pay gap reporting mandatory for large companies, a statement said. 

A new report published on Tuesday (8) by the House of Commons women and equalities committee wants new legislation in this regard.

The report recommended that ethnicity pay gap reporting should be in place by April 2023.

While gender pay gap reporting has been mandatory for companies with over 250 employees since 2017, no such condition exists to monitor pay disparity for workers of different ethnicities.

“The government’s failure to move forwards on ethnicity pay gap reporting is perplexing. We already have the systems and structures in place to start reporting on the ethnicity pay gap, as well as a clear impetus- tackling inequality benefits not only marginalised groups but the whole economy. The government has no excuse. All that is lacking, it seems, is the will and attention of the current administration,” said Caroline Nokes MP, chair of the committee.

“The government made bold promises to ‘Level Up’ geographically. Time and again it proves itself to be blind to the importance of levelling up within our communities and addressing long-standing disparities along the lines of protected characteristics. By taking this small step, the Government would demonstrate its commitment to working with business to reduce inequality.”

According to estimates, addressing race inequality in the UK labour market could boost the economy by £24 billion a year.

The Labour Party has welcomed the recommendation and said that the next Labour government will bring in a Race Equality Act to tackle structural racism at source.

“Labour welcomes this recommendation, which echoes the pledge set out in our new deal for working people to make the publication of ethnicity pay gaps mandatory for firms with more than 250 staff, to mirror gender pay gap reporting,” said Anneliese Dodds MP, Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary.

“18 months since the Lawrence Review exposed the deep-seated racial inequalities facing black, Asian and minority ethnic people both in the workplace and across our society. The Conservative government has done nothing but release a report denying structural racism even exists.”

The report also wanted legislation to require businesses to publish an accompanying statement and action plan, allowing employers to account for pay gaps and outline steps to be taken to address them.

In 2018, the department for business, energy and industrial strategy launched a consultation. It recognised that ‘it is time to move to ethnicity pay gap reporting’. Though the consultation closed in January 2019, the government has yet to publish a response.

Last month, Paul Scully MP wrote to the committee, stating that the Government will respond ‘in due course’.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson faces renewed pressure to apologise to Starmer
News
Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration
HEADLINE STORY
Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia’s richest
HEADLINE STORY
India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet
News
After Labour leader hounded, Johnson under pressure over slur
HEADLINE STORY
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
HEADLINE STORY
Sunder Katwala: Is the UK ready for Rishi Sunak?
News
Lawmakers urge focus on tackling cost crunch to end Johnson crisis
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar obituary: India’s nightingale is mourned by a billion hearts
News
Johnson hires new chief of staff in attempt to rebuild team
News
Sunak admits attending Downing Street lockdown party
INDIA
Beloved Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed’s short film The Long Goodbye earns…
Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to work with Allu Arjun
Oscars 2022: India’s Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary…
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas to resume filming Project K
Johnson faces renewed pressure to apologise to Starmer
Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE