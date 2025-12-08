Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

MP urges residency curb for migrants receiving more in benefits than they pay

The call followed claims that almost 350,000 foreign-born families could receive additional benefits after the government ended the two-child cap in last month’s budget.

Nick Timothy

Nick Timothy, in a letter to Shabana Mahmood, wrote: 'Nobody who comes here on a time-limited visa and is expected to become a net recipient of public funds should be allowed to stay in Britain permanently.'

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A SENIOR Conservative MP has urged ministers to consider blocking permanent residency for migrants who receive more in welfare support than they contribute.

The call followed claims that almost 350,000 foreign-born families could receive additional benefits after the government ended the two-child cap in last month’s budget, The Times reported.

Figures showed that a third of households with three or more children were foreign-born and could be affected by the change. Almost 200,000 such households were from ten countries, with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Somalia among the largest groups.

Nick Timothy, the MP for West Suffolk and a former Downing Street adviser, said the figures highlighted the need to link settlement rights to tax and welfare records.

In a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, he wrote: “Nobody who comes here on a time-limited visa and is expected to become a net recipient of public funds should be allowed to stay in Britain permanently.”

Timothy questioned why low-skilled migrants who were “net fiscal recipients” were still offered a pathway to indefinite leave to remain after 15 years. He said: “You have to ask whose side this government is on.”

He argued that ministers were increasing welfare spending “while making working families pay the price”, and said research showed beneficiaries “will disproportionately be immigrant families who have never paid into the system”.

The government said the two-child cap change will cost £3 billion and lift 450,000 children out of poverty.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News that the move should be seen as “an investment opportunity”.

The government said its reforms will make migrants relying on benefits wait 20 years for settlement.

government policymigrationpermanent residencywelfare

Related News

Gandhi statue
News

Early Gandhi statue model to go under hammer in UK

25 killed in Goa nightclub fire; Modi expresses deep sorrow
News

25 killed in Goa nightclub fire; Modi expresses deep sorrow

Farage rallies Reform backers in Scotland amid immigration row
News

Farage rallies Reform backers in Scotland amid immigration row

Jaiswal hits maiden ODI hundred as India crush South Africa
Featured

Jaiswal hits maiden ODI hundred as India crush South Africa

More For You

Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer speaking during a visit to McLaren Automotive, as he announces a major investment in apprenticeships in an effort to tackle rising youth unemployment, on December 8, 2025 in Surrey. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government plans 50,000 new youth apprenticeships

THE GOVERNMENT has announced an expansion of youth apprenticeships, with 50,000 places planned over the next three years to address unemployment among young people.

Keir Starmer said he was "on a mission" to increase training opportunities during a visit to apprentices at McLaren in Woking, a day after Lando Norris won the Formula 1 world champion title.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us