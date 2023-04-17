Mother Teresa & Me: Deepti Naval shares poster of new film with Banita Sandhu

Mother Teresa & Me (Poster credit: Deepti Naval/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood actress Deepti Nawal on Monday took to social media to share the first poster for her upcoming film, Mother Teresa and Me. Written and directed by Kamal Musale, the film also features Banita Sandhu, Jacqueline Fitschi-Cornaz, Vikram Kochhar, Bryan Lawrence, and Heer Kaur in prominent roles.

Sharing the poster, Nawal wrote on Instagram, “Mother Teresa and Me – coming shortly. This drama traces Mother Teresa’s beginnings in the slums of Calcutta in 1950 and her loss of faith, alongside the story of Kavita, a young English woman of Indian origin abandoned by her partner when he learns she is pregnant. A film about compassion without a political or religious agenda.”

Banita Sandhu, a British actress of Punjabi descent, said in a statement, “We are very similar in many ways. She is a young girl still figuring out her life and identity. Trying to process and work through her relationships and her relationship with herself. However, our reactions to these things are very different, which is what drew me to her. She can get quite agitated, which I found difficult to relate to at first. We put in a lot of effort in rehearsals.”

Fitschi-Cornaz, who plays the titular role of Mother Teresa in the film, co-produced it with Kamal Musale, Richard Fritschi, and Thierry Cagianut. As per reports, the entire film has been financed only with donations, and all profit will go to poor children, providing healthcare and education.

Mother Teresa & Me is due on 5th May 2023.