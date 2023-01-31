Mother of Rayhan Majid who died of brain tumour aged four says ‘it was a devastating loss’

Rayhan Majid from Airdrie died in April 2018 of brain tumour.

Rayhan with mother Nadia and dad Sarfraz (Brain Tumour Research)

By: Pramod Thomas

Mother of Airdrie boy who died just four months after a devastating brain tumour diagnosis said that losing him was ‘devastating’.

Nadia Majid, mother of Rayhan Majid who died in April 2018, has joined forces with her family and friends as the 17-strong team take part in Brain Tumour Research’s 10,000 steps a day challenge next month in memory of her son, reported Glasgow Live.

“His big brother was nine at the time and we just had his little sister who was four months old when he got diagnosed. It came out of the blue and rocked the foundations of our world,” she was quoted as saying by Glasgow Live.

“It’s been a tough few years that we’ve had to deal with. He was such a cheery and bright personality – full of life and laughter. He was so kind and loving. Dealing with his absence and navigating this world without him has not been easy for us at all. Losing your child is a devastating loss.”

A JustGiving page has been created with the title Steps for Rayhan to support her initiative.

“We will be walking 10,000 Steps a Day in February to raise vital funds to help find a cure for brain tumours in memory of our beloved Rayhan. Rayhan was only 4yrs old when he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour which took from him his ability to walk, amongst many other things,” the page said.

“Rayhan heartbreakingly lost his brave battle with brain cancer after a short four months. We have vowed to continue the fight in his name and will not stop until a cure is found.”

“Every step we take, every penny we donate will be a step in the right direction in the fight against brain tumours,” it added.

As of now £6,131 was raised of £7,000 target from 224 supporters.

“Our focus is doing as much as we can for his cause. We’ve done our research and seen other people being diagnosed with brain tumour and it’s become apparent to us how underfunded it is,” Nadia said.

“We want to fundraise to help change the outcome for brain tumour patients. After surgery, Rayhan lost the ability to walk. He couldn’t walk, talk or swallow.

“He has to relearn how to walk and was on a wheelchair. We watched him learn how to walk again and that’s one of the driving forces behind us doing this challenge because he overcame so many challenges.”

From October 2017, Rayhan began experiencing severe headaches and sickness. He was taken to four different GPs on six different times, but the physicians assured his parents that he was well.

In December, Rayhan was hurried to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a terrified Nadia and her husband Sarfraz. An MRI scan there discovered a tumour in Rayhan’s brain. He underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

Before Rayhan began radiotherapy and chemotherapy, another scan tragically revealed that his disease had spread. Despite finishing his radiotherapy and first round of chemo, he was still unable to win the battle against cancer.

After his surgery, Rayhan experienced cerebellar mutism and lost his ability to speak or move. He finished the radiotherapy and the initial round of chemotherapy, but on April 7, 2018, barely four months after his diagnosis, he passed suddenly.

Nadia and Sarfraz established a fundraising group last year under the auspices of Brain Tumour Research called Remembering Rayhan to commemorate the fourth anniversary of his passing.