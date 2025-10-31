Skip to content
Mosques get fresh funds to boost security

The additional investment into the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme is aimed at providing security measures such as CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security personnel services.

Mosque security funding

Sir Keir Starmer and home secretary Shabana Mahmood during their visit to Peacehaven Mosque near Brighton last Thursday (23)

getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 31, 2025
Eastern Eye

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starm­er last Thursday (23) an­nounced a £10-million boost to security funding for the mosques and Muslim faith centres to protect them from hate crime and attacks.

The additional investment into the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme is aimed at providing security measures such as CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security personnel services.

The scheme was created to protect mosques, Muslim com­munity centres, and Muslim faith schools that have experi­enced or are vulnerable to hate crime. “Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our val­ues,” said Starmer.

“This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and de­serve, allowing them to live in peace and safety. I want a Brit­ain built for all and my govern­ment is committed to deliver­ing safer streets for everyone – and that means protecting places of worship from those who seek to divide us through hate and violence,” he said.

Official figures show anti- Muslim hate crimes rose 19 per cent in the year to March 2025, accounting for 44 per cent of all religious hate offences.

Starmer visited Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex, which was targeted in an arson attack earlier this month..

hate crimekeir starmermosquesmuslim communities

