More than one in ten child abuse survivors opening up for the first time, finds inquiry

AN independent inquiry into child sexual abuse in England and Wales has found more than one in ten victims sharing their experiences were opening up on the issue for the first time.

Part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, the Truth Project has offered about 5,000 victims and survivors of child sexual abuse a platform to share their experiences “without question, challenge or judgement”.

Almost all them described “some form of impact” after experiencing abuse in childhood, with 87 per cent pointing to “an effect” on their mental health.

Researchers noted that survivors revealed abuse taking place across a range of institutions such as schools, religious settings and residential care, as well as sports bodies and the armed forces.

Many of them also reported experiencing abuse within family settings and of being “failed by someone in authority”.

While nearly half reported living with an illness or condition that affects their everyday lives, the majority said they had not told anyone about the child sexual abuse at the time of its occurrence.

Publishing about 80 new case studies recently, the Truth Project highlighted that even when some victims had tried to report abuse, they were “threatened, ignored or told to stay silent”.

Analetta, a survivor, said the abuser had threatened to hurt her family if she didn’t do what he demanded. He also instilled fear in her that everyone would think she was “dirty” if they found out about what had happened.

Many survivors hoped sharing their experiences would help shatter barriers to victims coming forward to report incidents, and root out the social evil.

Maksud, who opened up on being sexually abused by a religious leader, said he was speaking out as it might help address the “stigma and shame that too often silences victims of abuse in his community”.

Besides sexual abuse, more than half of survivors described experiencing other forms of abuse — physical, psychological, emotional – during childhood.

Most survivors wished to see systemic changes such as better education, improved societal understanding and greater awareness to curb child abuse.

Drawing to a close next year, the Truth Project aims to use all of the experiences recorded to strengthen the inquiry’s final report, which will be published in 2022, to ensure children are better protected in the future.

Survivors can share their experiences in writing, over telephone or by video call. More information can be found on the Truth Project website.