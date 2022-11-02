Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 an ‘act of God’: Accused to Gujarat court

The tragedy claimed 135 lives.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A manager of the Oreva group, one of the nine persons arrested in connection with collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town, sought relief from a local court claiming the tragedy which has claimed 135 lives was an “act of God”, the prosecution said on Wednesday (2).

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan had on Tuesday (1) remanded four of the arrested accused — two managers of the Oreva group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the ill-fated bridge — in police custody till Saturday (November 5). The other five accused were remanded in judicial custody and sent to jail.

The British-era carriageway, built on the river Machchhu, had collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 135 people, including women and children.

In their defence during arguments on remand application on Tuesday, one of the Oreva managers had sought relief on the ground that he was just doing the job given to him by the company and the tragedy was merely an “act of God”, public prosecutor HS Panchal told reporters here.
Ads by

He also informed that the police have added Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 and 337 in the FIR (first information report) related to the case following a preliminary probe.

Both the sections deal with punishment related to rash or negligent acts which would endanger human life or the personal safety of others.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala on Wednesday appeared before Investigative Officer PS Zala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, and submitted some crucial documents related to the contract given to Oreva for the bridge’s renovation.

Police had on Monday booked the nine arrested persons under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among others, after the tragic incident.

The four accused remanded in police custody were Oreva managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repair contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the Ahmedabad-headquartered corporate group.

Citing a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, Panchal had told the court on Tuesday that experts believed the tragedy occurred after the main cable of the bridge snapped because of the weight of the new flooring.

The court was also informed that both the repairing contractors were “not qualified” to carry out such a work.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
NHS body launches internal review trust after staff members get ‘hurtful’ Diwali email
News
Detailed, extensive inquiry into Morbi tragedy need of the hour: Modi
News
Morbi bridge collapse: What we know about tragedy in Gujarat
INDIA
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can’t give timeline, says James Cleverly
News
Cyrus Mistry accident: Co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital
INDIA
India gets edge in global commercial launch market as ISRO puts 36 OneWeb satellites into…
News
Interpol sends back India’s red notice request against SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
News
Indian state begins campaign to replace ‘hello’ with ‘Vande Mataram’ on calls
News
This Indian village in Maharashtra goes on digital detox every evening
INDIA
Cyrus Mistry accident: Dr Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery
News
‘Took data by cloning server, phones’: NGO Oxfam India on tax searches
INDIA
US anchor says Britain gave India civilization, abolished practice of widow burning
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW