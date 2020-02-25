Modi’s thoughts exude negativity: Shahid Afridi

FORMER Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thinking is “inclined towards negativity”.

In an interview to Cricket Pakistan, the former skipper said that till the time Modi is in power the relationship between India and Pakistan cannot improve.

“Till Modi is in power, I don’t think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks,” he said.

“Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want.”

“People from either side of the border want to travel to each other’s country. I don’t understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is,” he added.

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series.

India’s last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid’s tenure as captain.

Ever since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during ICC tournaments.