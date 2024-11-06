  • Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Modi hails Trump’s victory, looks forward to renewed collaboration

Modi and Trump share a warm relationship, with Trump drawing considerable support from some right-wing groups in India. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic election victory” on Wednesday, expressing anticipation for continued cooperation with Trump, who leads in the US vote count.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration,” he continued. “Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Modi and Trump share a warm relationship, with Trump drawing considerable support from some right-wing groups in India, who view him as a figure aligned with their stance against Muslims.

In 2019, the two leaders made a joint appearance at a Houston stadium, celebrating a strong personal alliance before tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

The following year, Modi hosted Trump at a large rally in Gujarat, attended by an estimated 100,000 supporters.

Last month, Trump praised Modi during an appearance on a podcast with comedian Andrew Schultz, describing him as a friend and adding, “He’s the nicest. Total killer.”

