Modi and Putin hold talks in Moscow as US raises concern

By: Vivek Mishra

India’s relationship with Russia is based on mutual trust and respect, Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow.

This visit marks Indian prime minister Modi’s first trip to Russia in five years and comes amid ongoing tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed Modi late on Monday and gave him a tour of his residence outside Moscow ahead of their official talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Putin embraced Modi at his home at Novo-Ogaryovo, greeting him as his “dear friend” and expressing his happiness at seeing him, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.

The Russian president offered Modi tea, berries, and sweets and took him on a tour of the grounds in a motorised cart. They also visited the residence’s stable and watched a show with performing horses.

Modi’s trip to Moscow and India’s relationship with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine have raised concerns. The US state department highlighted that thousands of people have died on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. India, which has maintained a close relationship with Moscow for decades, has refused to condemn Russia for the war, instead calling for an end to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a press briefing, a US state department spokesperson said, “We have made quite clear directly with India our concerns about their relationship with Russia. We hope India and any other country when they engage with Russia would make clear that Russia should respect the UN Charter, should respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Russian capital, Modi emphasised India’s ongoing transformation and the rapid pace of development over the past 10 years. He attributed this change to the strength of India’s 1.4 billion citizens, who are now focused on achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.” Modi stated, “Today’s India is full of self-confidence, unlike the situation before 2014, and this is our biggest capital.”

Modi also highlighted his government’s ambitious goals, including making India the world’s third-largest economy and building three crore homes for the poor. He noted that India’s development over the past 10 years was just a trailer, promising much faster growth in the next decade. “India’s development of the past 10 years was just a trailer; we will see much faster growth in the next 10 years,” he said.

India has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil to record levels and continues to maintain its ties with Moscow, despite pressure from the West to distance itself. Modi’s visit to Russia and his discussions with Putin are seen as a reaffirmation of the longstanding relationship between the two countries, which dates back to the Soviet era.

(With inputs from news agencies)