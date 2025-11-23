Modi pitches critical minerals initiative at G20 Summit

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (22) proposed a G20 critical minerals circularity initiative aimed at promoting recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations at the summit in Johannesburg.

Addressing the second session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi also suggested establishing a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership that would make satellite data and analysis from G20 space agencies more accessible for countries of the Global South.

"India is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy," Modi said, emphasising the importance of the proposed critical minerals initiative in advancing these goals.

The second session focused on building a resilient world, covering disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems. Modi highlighted that India has been actively working on all these fronts to build a future that is human-centred and inclusive.

Speaking about climate change's impact on agriculture and food security, the prime minister drew attention to India's programmes addressing these challenges. He mentioned the world's largest food security and nutrition support programme, the world's largest health insurance scheme and crop insurance scheme.

Modi also promoted millets, or Shree Anna, which he described as nutritious crops that India is championing globally.

The Indian leader stressed that key global challenges require strong international cooperation. He pointed to India's establishment of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its G20 presidency as an example of this approach.

"When it comes to disaster resilience, the approach has to be development-centred, not only response-centred," Modi stressed.

Earlier, he had called for a profound rethink of global development parameters and proposed establishing a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.

On Sunday (23), Modi held discussions with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders explored cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and food security.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (R) welcomes Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the opening of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025. (Photo by Halden KROG / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the leaders also discussed initiating exchange of youth delegations to enhance technology and people-to-people ties. Modi congratulated Ramaphosa on South Africa's successful G20 presidency.

South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit held in Africa. The African Union became a G20 member during India's presidency in 2023.

This marks Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and attendance at BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

South Africa is India's largest trading partner in the African region, with bilateral trade standing at $19.25 billion in 2023-24. Indian businesses have invested over $1.3bn in South Africa from April 2000 to September 2024, spanning pharmaceuticals, information technology, automotive, banking and mining sectors.

Modi also participated in the IBSA Leaders' Meeting on Sunday alongside Ramaphosa and Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The India-Brazil-South Africa grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation and pushing for reforms in global governance systems.

