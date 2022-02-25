Website Logo
  • Friday, February 25, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Ukraine: Modi calls Putin as India seeks evacuation of nationals

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 6, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA is focusing on evacuating its 16,000 nationals still stuck in Ukraine, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, after Russian forces mounted a mass assault by land, air and sea on the former Soviet republic.

Teams of Indian foreign ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine’s land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to provide assistance to any fleeing Indian nationals, Shringla told a press briefing.

Ukrainian forces were battling Russian invaders around nearly all of the country’s perimeter as missiles rained down on cities including the capital Kyiv, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi urged an end to violence in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Indian government statement said on Thursday (24).

“(The) Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue,” the statement said.

Modi also raised the issue of the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, the statement added.

“The prime minister has conveyed … that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals, including Indian students, and their evacuation from Ukraine,” Shringla said.

Around 4,000 Indians have already been evacuated since the government set up repatriation efforts a month ago, he added.

Indian government advisories call on Indians to find shelter or if possible to attempt to leave the country by land, he said, after Ukraine shut its airspace and evacuation flights were suspended.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
HEADLINE STORY
IPL starts March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson unveils UK’s largest-ever sanctions against Russia
News
Young innovator’s device ‘can breathe new life into muscles’
News
Pakistani American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend
INDIA
Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson chairs crisis meeting after Russia’s Ukraine attack
News
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
News
US sanctions on Russia: Indian American economic advisor plays crucial role
HEADLINE STORY
Deeney calls for teaching of BAME history in school
News
Taskforce to address disparities in maternity care for minority groups
INDIA
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra
Virgin Atlantic’s Delhi-London flights to have longer flying time
Air India to operate two flights from Bucharest to evacuate…
Indians in Ukraine advised to ‘stay calm’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE