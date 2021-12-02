Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

Model’s ‘bareheaded’ photoshoot at Kartarpur is stray incident: Pakistan

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the India-Pakistan border is the final resting place of founder of Sikhism. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN on Thursday (2) summoned a senior diplomat of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to convey its view that a model’s “bareheaded” photoshoot at the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was an “isolated incident”.

On Tuesday (30), India had summoned the charge d’affaires at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi and conveyed its deep concern over Pakistan model Sauleha’s photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, describing it as a “desecration” of the sanctity of the holy place.

Sauleha’s “bareheaded” photoshoot for a Pakistani clothing brand at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib set the social media abuzz on Monday (29) as many people accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The model later deleted her photos from her Instagram page and posted an apology.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Pakistan’s Narowal district, is the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said that a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs and told that it was “an isolated incident involving an individual at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.”

“It was conveyed to the Indian diplomat that the incident was swiftly addressed and clarified.”

It said Pakistan accords “highest primacy to the rights of the minorities” and sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in the country.

Indian authorities must focus on ensuring effective protection of their own minorities and places of worship from instances of desecration, hate crimes and mob lynching, the foreign office said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution
INDIA
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
UK
Survey: Pregnant women fear job loss in UK due to Covid safety concerns
UK
‘Papa taught me to be my best self’
INDIA
Care industry looks to India to cut shortage
US
Child sexual abuse: Ohio man jailed for 30 years
FOOD
How Mastercard’s Strive UK can support small business owners from ethnic minority backgrounds
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka clamps down on informal remittances
News
Amol Rajan apologises for ‘rude and immature’ attacks on British royals
UK
Reason for rare blood clots with AstraZeneca shots found by scientists
News
Traveller from London among 4 tested positive for Covid in Delhi
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Act now to save lives’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
Fate of India’s South Africa tour should be known in…
Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me…
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE