Mithoon becomes India’s highest-paid music composer with a £2.4 million deal for a romantic film

In a major shift in India’s music scene, composer Mithoon has become the country’s highest-paid musician, commanding £2.4 million (₹25 crore) for a single film project. This fee, reportedly for the soundtrack of an upcoming untitled romantic film, marks a milestone that no Indian composer has ever reached before.
Mithoon, whose real name is Mithun Sharma, is known for creating some of Bollywood’s most emotional and popular tracks like Tum Hi Ho and Phir Mohabbat. The new deal places him ahead of big names like AR Rahman, Pritam, Arijit Singh, and even Diljit Dosanjh. According to insiders, Mithoon’s long-standing collaboration with the film’s director was a key reason for the producers’ massive investment. Their previous work delivered memorable chartbusters, and this reunion has generated big expectations.
Until now, Anirudh Ravichander held the top spot, having earned over £960,000 (₹10 crore) for his work on Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. His subsequent projects, including Leo and Jailer, reportedly brought in £768,000 (₹8 crore) each. Before Anirudh, AR Rahman had long been Bollywood’s most in-demand composer, charging about £768,000 (₹8 crore) per film and more if he also sang on the track.
For comparison, most music directors in the industry earn less than £480,000 (₹5 crore) per film. Popular composers like Pritam, MM Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar, and Yuvan Shankar Raja fall into this range. Playback singers typically earn £14,400–£19,200 (₹15–20 lakh) per song and rarely touch the £96,000 (₹1 crore) mark for an entire film album. The only exception is in the independent music scene with artists like Diljit Dosanjh, who often cross £96,000 (₹1 crore) for private albums or live shows.
Mithoon’s deal signals a new phase for the music industry, where original soundtracks are becoming a major factor in a film’s success. As music continues to play a central role in Indian cinema’s appeal, composers like Mithoon are beginning to receive the kind of recognition and pay that reflects their influence on a film’s overall impact and that is a good sign.
The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.
Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.
Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.
Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.
Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.
The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.
And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.