Northampton siblings to run London Marathon for sight loss charity

THREE siblings from Northampton will run the TCS London Marathon on 27 April to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in memory of their grandfather.
Ricki Mistry (30), Bhavika Mistry (23), and Mitesh Mistry (37) are taking part in the event after the death of their grandfather, Laloobhai Naranbhai Mistry, who had glaucoma and was registered blind in his later years.
Ricki, a senior software analyst, has previously run the marathon but will this time be joined by his brother and sister.
Bhavika, a project manager, and Mitesh, a banking professional, said training has been demanding but they are motivated by the cause.
To support RNIB, the siblings are raising funds through word-of-mouth, social media, and events. Bhavika is also organising a charity stall and a bake sale featuring samosas.
RNIB’s Head of Supporter Led Fundraising, Chris Perrin, said the charity is grateful to have the trio join Team RNIB, with funds going towards supporting people living with sight loss in the UK.
To sponsor Ricki, Bhavika, and Mitesh, and support RNIB, please find below the link to each of their fundraising pages:
The FBU is planning to introduce new internal policies and wants the TUC to take action as well. (Representational image: iStock)
FBU chief raises concern over rise in racist online posts by union members
THE FIRE Brigades Union (FBU) and other trade unions are increasingly concerned about a rise in racist and bigoted online comments by their own members and officials, according to Steve Wright, the FBU’s new general secretary, speaking to the Guardian.
Wright said internal inquiries have revealed dozens of cases involving members using racist slurs or stereotypes, often aimed at asylum seekers.
He said similar issues were reported in other unions, prompting a joint campaign to counter false narratives around immigration and race promoted by far-right groups online.
“People with far-right views are becoming more brazen in what they do on social media, and I’ve witnessed it with my own union around disciplinary cases and the rhetoric of some of our own members,” Wright said to the newspaper.
He added, “Some of our members and sometimes our reps have openly made comments which are racist and bigoted. In my time in the fire service, that has gone up.”
The FBU is planning to introduce new internal policies and wants the TUC to take action as well. A formal statement addressing far-right narratives will be launched at the union’s annual conference in Blackpool next month.
Wright cited the influence of social media and figures like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage as factors contributing to these incidents. “It feels like an itch that we’ve got to scratch,” he said.
The FBU barred a former official last year for allegedly endorsing racist content on X, including posts from Britain First and Tommy Robinson.
Wright also warned that the union could strike if the government moves to cut frontline fire services.