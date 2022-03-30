Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on hijab comments: I just gave my perspective

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

By: Mohnish Singh

Days after her remarks on hijab made headlines, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on Wednesday said as a youth of the country she simply shared her perspective when asked to comment on the issue.

The 24-year-old, who won the coveted pageant earlier this year, said the matter in question was something she felt she “needed” to address because she believes in letting one live the way they choose to.

“Being the youth of my country… I’m a student of Masters in Public Administration, it’s important to have your perspective about anything that’s happening around the world,” Sandhu said at an event here.

A clip of the model-actor went viral on social media last week in which a reporter can be seen asking Sandhu about her views on hijab. The video was part of an event held in Mumbai on March 17 in honour of the Miss Universe 2021’s homecoming.

In her response, she had appealed to society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying “Let them live the way they choose to.”

On Wednesday, Sandhu reiterated her views, adding after she spoke out people started suggesting that she was “supporting” the practice of hijab.

“I think I just gave my perspective to it. And at the end of the day, that girl is dominated by the patriarchal system or if that girl is wearing a hijab, that’s her choice. Even if she’s getting dominated, she needs to come and speak. Until she doesn’t support herself, how can I support her? And if that’s her choice, then that’s her choice. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of all colours, we are women of different cultures, we need to respect each other… I think we all have different lives, so why do you want to pressurise and dominate somebody else?” she added.

Sandhu also spoke about being body-shamed on social media as she revealed that she has celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.  “I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things,” she said.

Sandhu, who has been globetrotting as part of her duties as the spokesperson of the Miss Universe Organization, said one’s body undergoes a lot of changes when one lives across different cities. “When you go to a village, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the very first time… It is a whole other world altogether.”

The model said the noise around her body image doesn’t hold any importance for her. “I’m someone who believes in body positivity and one of the Miss Universes for the very first time is going through that. On the platform of Miss Universe, we talk about women empowerment, womanhood, and body positivity.  And if I am going through that… I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it’s okay because that’s their mindset, their stigmas, but there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of their Miss Universe or not. I’m empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too,” she said.

It’s in our minds how we perceive beauty, Sandhu said.  “For me everyone is beautiful. It’s about how you represent yourself and what kind of ideology you have. Your features do not matter at one moment. If you think that I’m the most beautiful girl that’s why I won Miss Universe, I’m sorry, you’re wrong. I might not be the most beautiful (girl) but I might be one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if I’m fat, even if I’m thin, it’s my body, I love myself. I love the changes and you should appreciate them because not everyone can go through the changes. So be happy if you’re going through changes. If you are facing challenges in life, you should be thankful because that means something good is going to happen.”

Sandhu also met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence. Later, while responding to a question during her interaction with reporters here, she said drug menace in the state, women empowerment, and other issues were discussed during the meeting with the chief minister.

She said she wants to do a lot for her home state Punjab. “I am really looking forward to how I can support (the state). It was a beautiful and informative meeting,” she said about the meeting with Mann during which Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Raghav Chadha and Sandhu’s family were also present.

Talking about her journey to winning the Miss Universe 2021 pageant at the event, Sandhu said it was difficult for her to put the experience of winning the coveted crown after 21 years for the country into words. She also thanked her family for being her constant pillar of support.

Asked for her comments on The Kashmir Files (2022), Sandhu said she has heard a lot about the film but has yet to watch it owing to her busy schedule.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Snowpiercer’ names ‘Paul Zbyszewski’ as New Showrunner for Season 4
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ song at fundraising concert for Ukraine
Entertainment
Pehchaan: Mahesh Bhatt to bring stories of real-life Sikh heroes on screen
Entertainment
Sunny Deol to begin filming the remake of Malayalam hit Joseph in April
Entertainment
Bridgerton season 2 features a popular Bollywood song ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda announces war film Jana Gana Mana
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR on a record-breaking spree
Entertainment
Aled Jones’ daughter Emilia becomes overnight star after CODA wins Best Picture at…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR brings audience back to theatres across India
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone conferred with TIME100 Impact Award
Entertainment
India’s top multiplexes to merge to survive ‘streaming onslaught’
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed rejects ‘us versus them’ in Oscar speech for The Long Goodbye
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bangladesh to hang four over atheist blogger’s murder
Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul
Hasaranga shines as Bangalore edge Kolkata in IPL thriller
Barclays stock continues to slide after top investor offloads shares
India court bails students held for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
Sri Lanka faces 13-hour blackouts, hospitals stop surgery as crisis…