Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164

HEADLINE STORY

Ministers, election commissioner, foreign diplomats, health experts on Pegasus list

India’s Congress party workers carrying banners and placards as they take part in a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 20, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

INDIA’s information technology (IT) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also been reported to be on Pegasus list as one of the potential targets of Israeli phone hacking software, media reports claimed. More prominent Indian names- including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, election strategist Prashant Kishor, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee- have emerged to be on the list after the recent release of international investigative consortium report.

 

“Time tested processes in our country are well-established to ensure that unauthorised surveillance does not occur,”  Vaishnaw said in his first speech as IT minister in the Lok Sabha on Monday (19), a few hours before his name also emerged on Pegasus list.

Also on the list was Lavasa, former election commissioner of India, who had reportedly called on the country’s current prime minister Narendra Modi for violating India’s Election Commission’s model code of conduct during the 2019 elections. He resigned as election commissioner just a few months after Modi’s party came back to power.

Key Covid-19 virologist Gagandeep Kang was selected for potential surveillance in 2018, when she was helping with the fight against the Nipah virus, while Hari Menon, the India head of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and at least one other foundation employee, was also found on the list, The Wire reported.

The leaked data has also revealed that more than 11 phone numbers related to a Supreme Court staffer who had accused Ranjan Gogoi, the Supreme Court Chief Justice at the time, of sexual harassment, along with a British High Commission official and two officials of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the diplomats, the number of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India was on the list too along with dozens of other Delhi-based diplomats and ambassadors from Iran, Afghanistan, China, Nepal and Saudi Arabia, reports claimed. 

According to the report Le Monde, the use of Pegasus software began “just after” Modi visited Israel in July 2017, a visit that was marked by his close interactions with then PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the government has denied carrying out any unauthorised surveillance but has not confirmed or denied whether it has purchased or deployed Pegasus spyware.

Claimed as highly invasive malware, Pegasus reportedly can harvest all data from a victim’s phone – from keystrokes to photos to turning on the microphone and video camera without the user’s knowledge – and send it back to its handler. The cost of one Pegasus license, which can track up to 50 smartphones,  can be as high as £69, 000, the reports said.   

In response to the media stories, the NSO Group had made it clear that the Israel government had to approve all exports of technology like Pegasus, and that it is only sold “solely to law enforcement and intelligence agencies of vetted governments” and also that it is “considering a defamation lawsuit” against the report’s findings since they are “misleading”.

The consortium report, based on a data leak of around 50,000 numbers obtained by Amnesty International and Paris-based Forbidden Stories, has stirred a storm in the country with pressure mounting on Modi to clarify if the government has bought Pegasus or not.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Indian retailers plan e-commerce venture to take on Amazon and Flipkart
News
Exclusive: ‘Eat out scheme triggered higher deaths in Pakistani, Bangladeshi groups’
News
Minorities in STEM workforce suffered disproportionately during Covid, inquiry finds
News
Royal guest among 12 more cleared in Post Office Horizon scandal
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson dismissed second lockdown as only elderly dying, ex-aide says
News
UK invests £20m in ‘life-changing’ programme to treat long Covid
HEADLINE STORY
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested over alleged creation of porn films
News
Deaths reported across country as sweltering heatwave grips UK
INDIA
Israeli spyware used to target Indian activists, journalists, political leaders: Pegasus report
HEADLINE STORY
Foreign missions in Kabul urge Taliban ceasefire
HEADLINE STORY
England lifts Covid curbs as experts warn of surge in cases
HEADLINE STORY
Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series 1-1
Eastern Eye

Videos

Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US envoy Kerry on climate change action: We cannot wait…
China denies allegations about Microsoft cyber-attack
NHS urges pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine
Tamim defies pain to set up Bangladesh’s ODI clean sweep…
Corruption trial of South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma to resume August…
Covid hospitals in Pakistan’s largest city reaching capacity