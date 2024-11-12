London assembly calls for public funding for Migration Museum’s new home

The museum, currently based in Lewisham Shopping Centre, attracts 60,000 visitors annually.

With the new site expected to open in 2027, the museum aims to increase its visitor numbers to 140,000 per year. (Photo credit: Migration Museum)

By: EasternEye

The London assembly has called on the mayor and deputy mayor for culture and creative industries to explore public funding options for the Migration Museum, which plans to move to a new permanent location in the city of London.

The museum, currently based in Lewisham Shopping Centre, attracts 60,000 visitors annually.

With the new site expected to open in 2027, the museum aims to increase its visitor numbers to 140,000 per year.

Assembly member Hina Bokhari, who proposed the motion, highlighted the importance of the Migration Museum’s work in fostering integration and respect across London and the UK.

“Active engagement with the mayor and deputy mayor will help with the amazing work already being done by this fantastic institution,” she said.

The museum, which promotes an inclusive narrative around migration, also hosts an education programme that reaches 3,000 schoolchildren each year.

It collaborates with teacher training providers and exam boards to support migration education.

The assembly’s motion calls for a meeting between the deputy mayor’s team and the Migration Museum to discuss fundraising strategies for the museum’s £20 million capital campaign.

It also urges consideration of public funding sources, such as the London Good Growth Fund and Crowdfund London, to support the museum’s relocation and expansion.