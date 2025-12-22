Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lifetime cost of migrant partners estimated at £5.6 billion: Report

The committee said 51,000 people entered the UK in 2022–23 under partner visas, which allow individuals to live and work in the country. More than half were unemployed.

UK border

The report also said asylum and refugee migrants were expected to have an “unambiguously negative” lifetime fiscal impact.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

MIGRANTS who move to Britain to join their partners are projected to cost the UK economy £5.6 billion over their lifetimes, according to an analysis by the Migration Advisory Committee.

The committee said 51,000 people entered the UK in 2022–23 under partner visas, which allow individuals to live and work in the country. More than half were unemployed. The analysis estimated that each individual would have a net fiscal cost of £109,000 over their lifetime at current values.

By comparison, British residents in the same age group were projected to contribute £110,000 over their lifetimes. The committee said the gap was due to fewer higher earners among migrant partners, resulting in lower tax contributions.

Partners contributed about £8,600 in taxes in their first year in the UK, compared with an average of £18,500 for a British adult. While the group initially has a net positive fiscal impact, this reverses as healthcare use increases and, after gaining indefinite leave to remain, access to most benefits begins.

In the year after gaining permanent residence, an average partner claimed £2,400 annually in benefits. Between years five and six, the cohort was estimated to claim £109 million, with claimants receiving an average of £2,400 per year.

Only the top ten per cent were expected to be a net benefit to taxpayers. The analysis did not include any benefit from their children.

The committee found partners were less likely than work visa holders to leave Britain later in life. Employment rates reached about 65 per cent within five years and stayed at that level until the 50s, with higher rates among men than women.

The report also said asylum and refugee migrants were expected to have an “unambiguously negative” lifetime fiscal impact. In Australia, resettled refugees cost A$400,000 (£300,220) compared with A$85,000 (£63,790) for residents.

MAC chair Brian Bell said it “wouldn’t surprise me” if British figures were “of a similar order of magnitude”. He said net migration could rise to about 300,000 by the end of the decade, from 204,000, driven by overseas students and workers.

Bell said reforms announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, including higher English language requirements for skilled workers, would have limited impact. “I don’t think it’ll make much difference really to anyone,” he said.

The analysis covered migrants before the previous government raised the partner salary threshold from £18,600 to £29,000 in April 2024. Plans to increase it to £38,700 were paused after Labour took office.

Mahmood has proposed higher requirements for partners seeking indefinite leave to remain, including earning at least £12,570 for three to five years and demonstrating higher English proficiency.

The committee also found migrants with lower English levels “have worse employment and earnings outcomes and are less engaged in civic life”.

The Home Office said: “We are replacing a broken immigration system built on cheap overseas labour with one that welcomes the world’s brightest and best.

“We thank the Migration Advisory Committee for its comprehensive report. We are considering its findings and will respond in due course.”

migration policypartner visaspublic financesuk immigration

Related News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse
News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views
News

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record
News

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

Bondi beach
News

Police say Bondi Beach attacker moved to Australia from India

More For You

​Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on September 6, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Electoral Commission finds no breach of election law by Reform

THE ELECTORAL Commission said it found no “credible evidence of potential offences of electoral law” in relation to Nigel Farage’s election expenses and will take no further action.

The watchdog said this in a letter sent to Reform UK’s treasurer, the BBC reported. It followed claims by a former member of Farage’s campaign team that Reform UK spent more than the £20,660 legal spending limit.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us