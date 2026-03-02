British Airways halts Gulf routes as Middle East airspace shuts down

Flights across the Middle East have been grounded after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

British Airways is allowing free changes for certain bookings up to March 15.

The Foreign Office has urged Britons in affected cities to remain indoors.

Air travel across the Middle East has been thrown into sudden disruption after what have been described as “major combat operations” by US and Israeli forces inside Iran. Retaliatory strikes have reportedly hit cities including Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait — all home to US military bases — prompting widespread airspace closures.

For British travellers, the immediate impact is clear. Flights to key Gulf hubs such as Dubai and Doha have been cancelled or delayed, with several airports either closed or operating at limited capacity. These cities are not just holiday destinations. They are major transit points for long-haul routes linking the UK to Asia and Australia, meaning the knock-on effect could stretch far beyond the region.

British Airways changes travel rules

British Airways has updated its guidance for passengers due to travel to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai or Tel Aviv. The airline confirmed that customers booked to travel up to and including March 15 can change their flight dates without paying a fee, provided they rebook for travel on or before March 29.

Passengers travelling up to and including March 8 can also request a full refund.

The airline said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and had cancelled a number of services to the Middle East. Safety, it added, “is always our top priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” reportedly stated in a customer update.

Travellers have been advised to contact the airline directly or check its website for updates, as further cancellations cannot be ruled out.

Other international carriers are understood to have suspended services across parts of the Gulf, though schedules remain fluid.

Foreign office warning as damage reported

The UK government has issued stark guidance. The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Britons currently in locations including Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait have been urged to remain indoors.

“Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities,” the department reportedly said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said around 200,000 Britons are believed to be in the Gulf region. He urged nationals in affected areas to register with the Foreign Office to receive further advice.

Reports from Dubai suggest debris from intercepted missiles caused a fire at the five-star Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah. Damage has also reportedly been recorded at the Burj Al Arab, while a terminal at Dubai’s international airport was said to have been hit.

The situation remains uncertain. Airspace restrictions could ease quickly, or remain in place if further escalation follows. For now, thousands of British travellers are left waiting — checking departure boards, refreshing airline apps and watching events unfold from afar.

Anyone planning to travel through the region in the coming weeks is being urged to review airline policies carefully and stay in close contact with their carrier.