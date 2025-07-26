Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault, denies allegations ahead of court appearance

Highlights:
- Top Boy star Michael Ward, 27, has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
- The alleged offences involve one woman and are reported to have occurred in January 2023.
- Ward has denied the allegations and says he has cooperated fully with the investigation.
- The BAFTA-winning actor is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
BAFTA-winning actor Michael Ward, best known for his role as Jamie in the Netflix crime drama Top Boy, has been formally charged with multiple sexual offences, including two counts of rape. The charges stem from an incident reported by one woman, said to have taken place in January 2023.
The 27-year-old actor, originally from Jamaica and currently residing in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was charged by the Metropolitan Police following a review of the evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Ward will appear in court on 28 August at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London.
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward faces rape and assault chargesGetty Images
What charges has Michael Ward been accused of?
According to a statement released by the CPS, Michael Ward faces five charges: two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. All allegations relate to a single woman and are said to have occurred in January 2023.
Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, stated:
“After carefully reviewing the evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised criminal charges against Michael Ward. These proceedings are now active, and we urge the public to refrain from sharing any potentially prejudicial material.”
Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, who is leading the investigation, added that specialist officers are supporting the complainant throughout the legal process.
Micheal Ward denies rape charges ahead of court appearanceGetty Images
What has Michael Ward said about the allegations?
In response to the charges, Ward issued a public statement through his legal representatives, maintaining his innocence:
“I deny the charges against me entirely. I have fully cooperated with the police during the investigation and will continue to do so. I believe in the legal process and have full faith that my name will be cleared.”
He declined to provide further comment, citing the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings.
Bafta winner Micheal Ward accused of rape and sexual offencesGetty Images
Who is Michael Ward and what is he known for?
Michael Ward rose to prominence with his breakout role in the 2019 film Blue Story. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Jamie in Top Boy, which aired on Netflix from 2019 to 2022. His performance in Small Axe: Lovers Rock earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2021.
In 2020, Ward was awarded the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award. He also starred in the critically acclaimed drama Empire of Light in 2022 and is set to appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming US film Eddington, scheduled for UK release on 22 August.
Outside of his acting career, Ward has been involved in various public events, including a reading at the Princess of Wales’ Christmas Eve carol service and a charity football match for Soccer Aid.
Micheal Ward to appear in court over rape and assault allegationsGetty Images
What happens next in the legal process?
Michael Ward is scheduled to appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 August 2025. Until then, the actor remains out of custody. If the case proceeds, it could be moved to a Crown Court for trial.
The CPS has reminded the public and media outlets that the actor is entitled to a fair trial and any commentary or speculation that might influence the proceedings could amount to contempt of court.