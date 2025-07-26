Skip to content
 
Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault, denies allegations ahead of court appearance

The BAFTA winner has denied all accusations and says he has cooperated fully with the police as he awaits his August court hearing.

Michael Ward

Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault by London police

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
BAFTA-winning actor Michael Ward, best known for his role as Jamie in the Netflix crime drama Top Boy, has been formally charged with multiple sexual offences, including two counts of rape. The charges stem from an incident reported by one woman, said to have taken place in January 2023.

The 27-year-old actor, originally from Jamaica and currently residing in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was charged by the Metropolitan Police following a review of the evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Ward will appear in court on 28 August at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London.

What charges has Michael Ward been accused of?

According to a statement released by the CPS, Michael Ward faces five charges: two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. All allegations relate to a single woman and are said to have occurred in January 2023.

Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, stated:

“After carefully reviewing the evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised criminal charges against Michael Ward. These proceedings are now active, and we urge the public to refrain from sharing any potentially prejudicial material.”

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, who is leading the investigation, added that specialist officers are supporting the complainant throughout the legal process.

What has Michael Ward said about the allegations?

In response to the charges, Ward issued a public statement through his legal representatives, maintaining his innocence:

“I deny the charges against me entirely. I have fully cooperated with the police during the investigation and will continue to do so. I believe in the legal process and have full faith that my name will be cleared.”

He declined to provide further comment, citing the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings.

Who is Michael Ward and what is he known for?

Michael Ward rose to prominence with his breakout role in the 2019 film Blue Story. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Jamie in Top Boy, which aired on Netflix from 2019 to 2022. His performance in Small Axe: Lovers Rock earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2021.

In 2020, Ward was awarded the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award. He also starred in the critically acclaimed drama Empire of Light in 2022 and is set to appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming US film Eddington, scheduled for UK release on 22 August.

Outside of his acting career, Ward has been involved in various public events, including a reading at the Princess of Wales’ Christmas Eve carol service and a charity football match for Soccer Aid.

What happens next in the legal process?

Michael Ward is scheduled to appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 August 2025. Until then, the actor remains out of custody. If the case proceeds, it could be moved to a Crown Court for trial.

The CPS has reminded the public and media outlets that the actor is entitled to a fair trial and any commentary or speculation that might influence the proceedings could amount to contempt of court.

