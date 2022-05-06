Website Logo
  • Friday, May 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Merseyside police commissioner admits to ‘institutional racism’

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell (L) and Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

EMILY SPURRELL, the elected police and crime commissioner for Merseyside in north-western England, has said the force is “institutionally racist” and called for admitting the generic bias to mend its ways.

However, the Labour politician said she did not mean individual officers were racist but referred to the force as a whole.

Her comment follows the recommendations made by the Independent Office for Police Conduct to have safeguards from the stop and search powers to ensure that they are not disproportionately used against people of ethnic minority backgrounds.

Spurrell said in a TV interview that “the sooner we just accept” the existence of generic bias against black and ethnic minorities, “we can move on to putting it right”.

“The definition of institutional racism is not about calling individual officers racist. It’s about saying, as an institution — like with lots of institutions across the country — it has been designed by a certain group of people, and it does not take into account how black and ethnic minority people might experience things and how they might get treated.”

However, the chief constable of Merseyside police, Serena Kennedy, flatly refuted Spurrell’s claim.

“I categorically do not believe that Merseyside police is institutionally racist,” Kennedy said, while also maintaining that policing “is not free of racial discrimination”.

“The history and impact of racism across policing and the harm this has caused to communities and colleagues is clear. There has been a lot of work done nationally and locally to understand and address this. We know that policing, like society, is not free of racial discrimination, bias and disproportionality. It still exists in some policies and processes, and we are taking action to change this. We collectively want to improve, we want to progress, (and) we want to be better. We are not institutionally racist,” she said in a statement on Wednesday (4)

“There has been a lot of work done to understand how we need to change, and progress has been made but we know we need to do more, and we are committed to this”.

Kennedy said the National Race Action Plan, developed by the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council will set out the vision that policing “will be actively anti-racist and the work needed to achieve this”.

The local police federation also dismissed Spurrell’s observation, saying it was “deeply disappointing”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
NHS rolls out arthritis drug Baricitinib to treat Covid
News
Southampton’s Kaur: Cost of living crisis, rise in crime were winning factors
News
Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering
UK
SDP win first council seat in Leeds for 34 years
News
TUC analysis: Unemployment rate widens between minority workers and white counterparts
UK
Prince Charles praises pharmacy sector’s work during pandemic
News
Ben Stokes to Bat at the No6 Position in the England Test Line-up
UK
Sinn Fein eyes watershed win in N Ireland
News
Local elections: Johnson suffers heavy losses in London
UK
Survey: Majority of asylum seekers are not afraid of UK’s offshoring plans
UK
Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away
News
France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt to land in UK to film Netflix’s Heart…
NHS rolls out arthritis drug Baricitinib to treat Covid
Indian firms ‘register revenue and job growth in UK’
Southampton’s Kaur: Cost of living crisis, rise in crime were…
Merseyside police commissioner admits to ‘institutional racism’
Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering