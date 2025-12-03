Meenu Malhotra receives honorary doctorate from Indian University

ASIAN entrepreneur and diplomat, 'JM' Meenu Malhotra DL, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by one of India's leading universities last month.

Malhotra, who chairs the Malhotra Group PLC, received the Doctor of Letters from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University in Bhubaneswar in eastern India, during its annual convocation on November 30.

Speaking to an audience of more than 40,000 students, staff and guests, Malhotra recalled his arrival in England nearly five decades ago as a young boy with limited prospects.

"I imagined a country full of trees with golden leaves that I hoped to collect and bring home," he said, describing his early expectations of England.

He told the gathering about his first job working 90 hours a week for £30 in a newspaper shop, an experience he said he remains proud of and hopes will encourage young people.

"My achievements are a testament to the immense support of so many people who have stood by me," Malhotra said, dedicating the honour to his mentors, family and thousands of employees.

The university recognised Malhotra for his business leadership, charitable work and efforts to strengthen community development and India-UK relations.

He highlighted the growing international recognition of Indian talent, noting that leading universities and institutions worldwide are now seeking greater collaboration with India.

"Indian professionals are prominent in sectors such as AI, IT, banking, healthcare and more," he said. "While top-class institutions exist around the world, India continues to produce some of the best students globally."

Malhotra expressed admiration for KISS University's work with tribal communities, providing free education, food, accommodation, healthcare and sports facilities to over 80,000 students.

He currently serves as the first-ever Honorary Consul of India for the North East, a position announced by Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami in August last year.

In this diplomatic role, he focuses on building links across industries including pharmaceuticals and green energy, while promoting cultural, political and tourism initiatives between the UK and India.

In 2021, he was appointed as Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, becoming the first Asian to be appointed to the role.

The businessman migrated from Ludhiana, Punjab, 46 years ago. He began acquiring properties for rental income and purchased his first care home by 1986.

Malhotra Group PLC was formally established in 1991 and operates in property, leisure and care sectors across the North East. Through Prestwick Care, the group owns and manages over a dozen care homes in Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, Gateshead, North Tyneside and Northumberland. The group also invests in hospitality, including restaurants, bars and hotels.

In India, Malhotra Realty Private Limited is developing major projects in Ludhiana, including a £150 million investment at Imperial Golf Estate in 2023 and The Wilton combines 550 premium residences with a five-star Courtyard by Marriott hotel, while M Square spans 50,000 sq ft offering retail and entertainment. He also acquired the Imperial Golf Estate and plans to develop luxury housing, retail and leisure facilities.

Revenues at Malhotra Group PLC rose to £57.5m for the year ending March 2024, with EBITDA at £13.4m. Malhotra and his family were ranked 72nd in the Asian Rich List 2026, published by Asian Media Group, with an estimated wealth of £225 m.