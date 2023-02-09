Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Matters between Pakistan govt, IMF expected to be settled today: Finance Minister

The review’s completion would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion from the IMF but also unlock inflows from friendly countries and other multilateral lenders that Pakistan needs to stave off default.

Ishaq Dar (Photo credit: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said all the matters with the International Monetary Fund regarding the completion of the ninth review of the $7 billion loan programme will be settled, the Dawn reported.

Responding to a media query regarding the discussion with IMF, Dar said, “Everything is going all right”, adding, “The final round is going on right now. I meet them (the IMF team) every day and will today as well.” “It is expected matters will be settled today… We will give you the news very soon,” he added.

A delegation of the IMF, headed by Nathan Porter, is currently in Islamabad for discussions on the ninth review. The talks are scheduled to be concluded on Thursday.

The review’s completion would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion from the IMF but also unlock inflows from friendly countries and other multilateral lenders that Pakistan needs to stave off default.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha told journalists that the government and the global lender were “very close to the finalisation” of a Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP).

She said the MEFP would be handed over to Pakistan by the IMF once all issues are finally settled. She said a lot of things had been settled while the lender required clarity on some aspects, which the government team was trying to address.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the IMF and the government should consider the plight of those affected by floods in the country and ensure that they are protected from economic difficulties, the Dawn reported.

Zardari said it was the responsibility of international organisations, including the IMF, “to suggest reforms for our betterment but flood affectees must also be provided protection so that they can come out of the current situation”.

The IMF has worked out a larger gap of approximately Rs 900 billion, equivalent to one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Pakistan.

The IMF is asking to jack up the GST rate by one per cent from 17 to 18 per cent or impose 17 per cent GST on Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) products, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is contesting the fiscal gap in achieving the primary deficit.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Michael Vaughan offers to bear Adil Rashid’s travel expenses for racism hearing
News
This Ayurveda herb can ‘work wonders on your hair’ – Nutritionist says
Sports
Nagpur pitch isn’t a rank turner, needed to use crease to confuse batters: Jadeja
Sports
Rule changes: IPL can take a leaf out of SA20, feels Kevin Pietersen
News
Judge Kalyani Kaul deserves apology from colleagues for bullying, say supporters
Sports
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to take 450 Test wickets
News
US: Congressman Ami Bera elected ranking member of House foreign affairs subcommittee on…
News
Anti-Semitism incidents in UK fall from record high
News
Here’s why an unhappy marriage can still be healthy!
News
150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week decreases liver fat: Study
News
Pregnancy complications linked to increased risk of heart disease: Study
News
Turkey refuses to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as leadership is busy with…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW