Man held for entering Manchester Central Mosque with axe during Ramadan prayers

Highlights

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs at Manchester Central Mosque.

Around 5,000 worshippers were evacuated after the suspect entered the mosque on Tuesday evening armed with an axe .

A second man who entered the mosque remains at large as police appeal for information.

Police in Manchester have arrested a suspect after he allegedly entered Manchester Central Mosque carrying an axe while approximately 5,000 worshippers gathered for Ramadan prayers.

The incident occurred at around 8.40pm on Tuesday evening at the mosque on Upper Park Road in the Victoria Park area of the city.

Four worshippers quickly restrained the suspect and struck him with a fire extinguisher before around 15 police cars arrived at the scene. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. He remains in custody for questioning.

A second man who entered the mosque has not been apprehended, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Mosque volunteers act

In a statement, Manchester Central Mosque said volunteers had spotted a suspicious bag and escorted one of the men into a side room before police arrived.

The mosque praised the "swift and responsible actions" of its volunteers, stating: "Without their intervention, the consequences could have been far more serious."

All relevant information and CCTV footage has been passed to police. The mosque also raised wider concerns about rising Islamophobia, stating "The Muslim community in the UK has experienced a notable rise in threats and hostility over recent years.

The increase in Islamophobic incidents is a serious concern, and greater resources are urgently needed to address this growing and real risk."

Police response firm

Supt Simon Nasim of City of Manchester Central district told The Guardian "There is no place for weapons on our streets and we are committed to ensure all our communities feel safe to worship in peace and go about their daily lives without fear.

Anyone committing such offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

He confirmed no threats were made and that an increased police presence would be maintained in the area while investigations continue.

The incident occurred just a week after Ramadan began and a day before voters in south-east Greater Manchester head to the polls for the Gorton and Denton by-election.